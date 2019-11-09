7 Holiday Favorites You Can Get At Trader Joe's Right Now

It's time to brave the anarchy that is the Trader Joe's parking lot during the holiday season, y'all, because some of the bounty has already arrived. If you're a true TJ's stan, you already know that the store goes ham on seasonal products — my blood was about 90% pumpkin during the fall because of it. And now that the most wonderful time of the year is in full swing, Trader Joe's has tons of holiday products on its shelves.

With Thanksgiving approaching, TJ's shelves are groaning with the likes of cauliflower stuffing, cheesey scalpollini potatoes, and eggnog greek yogurt (a gift from the gods; FIGHT ME). The holiday offerings were fairly humble — at least, by TJ's usual holiday standards. But as Christmas inches closer, more holiday favorites are lining shelves, including a wide range of advent calendars, cozy scented candles, and candy cane ice cream. And yes, they're definitely worth getting in line for, especially since TJ's faves have a tendency to fly off the shelves. Check out these festive holiday items that you can buy — bearing in mind that TJ's all stock themselves a little differently, so you might have even more to score if you head in now.

Chocolate Advent Calendars

Emma Lord/Bustle

We already know that Trader Joe's is expected to bring back its advent calendar for dogs and launch a brand new advent calendar for cats this year, but in the meantime, the good old-fashioned advent calendars for humans have already arrived in a bunch of different festive holiday designs. Each of them comes with 24 little pieces of chocolate to count December down.

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's

Emma Lord/Bustle

Trader Joe's equivalent to Oreos is nothing if not versatile. Only a hot second ago you were enjoying Pumpkin Joe-Joe's, and already they've flown the autumnal coop for their more wintry, festive Candy Cane version. Peppermint Bark Oreos better watch their backs.

Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie

Emma Lord/Bustle

What I appreciate most about this pie is that it looks like you put a whole ton of work into it when, in fact, you stuck it in the oven and pulled it back out. This returning fave is perfect for Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, and pretty much any winter holiday you can close your eyes and throw a dart on the calendar for. Just make sure to stock up ice cream.

Marzipanstollen

Emma Lord/Bustle

New to TJ's this year are these mini Marzipanstollen, a fruit and nut bread with lemon and orange flavoring that comes topped with marzipan filling. They're a holiday tradition in Germany, and more often sold as larger cakes, but if you're not sure if you're ready to take the plunge then TJ's has this little version — perfect for sampling, and also the ideal size for a stocking stuffer.

Candy Cane Joe Joe's Ice Cream

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Joe Joe's Ice Cream is all your favorite holiday flavors in one! Candy canes, candy canes, and guess what? Even more candy canes. If you're looking for an acceptable way to ingest as many candy canes as possible this holiday, this $2.99 pint of candy cane ice cream is for you.

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

Trader Joe’s new Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix is basically a Starbucks’ Peppermint Mocha in a cake. If you’re looking for a way to drink your chocolate peppermint and eat it too, this $2.99 baking mix will do just the trick.

Candle Tin Trio

Trader Joe’s Candle Tin Trio is the Christmas scent combo your nose and heart seek. The seasonal candle bundle — which includes Cranberry Pine, Fresh Currant, and Nutmeg — will warm your home with holiday scents for $7.99.

Again, this isn't an exhaustive list, because stock varies by store. That said, if you do happen to venture out, may the TJ's parking lot gods be ever in your favor.

Mia Mercado has contributed to this article.