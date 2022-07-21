Following a two-year hiatus brought on by world events, Trans Festival is officially making a comeback in 2022. With panel discussions and speeches by some of the UK’s leading trans activists, the much-anticipated event aims to provide an empowering safe space of celebration and discussion for transgender communities and their allies.

As per PinkNews, the confirmed lineup of speakers include model and activist Dani St James, author Juno Dawson, actors Jake Graf and Reece Lyons, journalist Freddy McConnell, model Kenny Ethan Jones, fitness influencer Cairo Nevitt, activist Eva Echo, and the best-selling trans author and Call Me Mother podcast host, Shon Faye, who will read an extract from her upcoming book Love In Exile — which is set to follow Faye’s 2022 release The Transgender Issue: An Argument for Justice.

The festival will also host a selection of trans-owned and trans-positive retail brands, and the scheduled panel discussions are to be hosted by Maxine Heron. Trans Festival 2022 will take place in London on Saturday, August 13, and tickets are available to purchase on Skiddle, with prices starting at £15.

“Trans Festival delivers a unique combination of inspiration, activism and education — fundamental pillars on which our brand, and this event, were built,” said Trans Festival creator Jessica Blackler — the founder of the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Jecca Blac.

Per PinkNews, Blackler added in a statement, “After the success of our first Trans Festival at the start of 2020... we were determined to celebrate our community in style. Thanks to the support of some incredible partners, our second event is well worth the wait.”