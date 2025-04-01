Your April Fools' Day Tarot Reading

Today’s tarot card is the Nine of Pentacles. It represents success, achievement, and independence, as well as a sense of security. It also has a quirky side, which is good news if you’ve been feeling stuck or stifled.

This is the perfect way to kick off April because it encourages you to let loose and have fun. Like the woman on the card, who is seen lavishing in a lush garden with a robe and a bird, you should dream up ways to revel in your own eccentricity this spring.

If it helps, think of this card as the cool aunt of the tarot deck. Instead of following spring trends to a T or squashing your cringey side in favor of fitting in, it nudges you to hold nothing back. Be fully yourself. To a cool aunt, nothing is embarrassing.

Going out tonight? Pull on that bold dress from the back of your closet. Sitting in the park with a friend? Maybe it’s time for a cartwheel. Hanging out in your apartment? You better be twirling or singing at the top of your lungs.

Even if you’re just walking to and from work today, do it with a hint of whimsy. This card is all about banishing shame and bringing your true self to the table, especially if you feel like you’ve recently been tame or guarded.

The Nine of Pentacles suggests you’ve been through a lot, or that you’re tired of feeling stuck, and affirms that you’re finally ready to loosen up.

Since this is a pentacles card, which represents the tangible aspects of life, it focuses on material things like the way you dress and what you buy — two ways to embrace the energy of this card. If you want to treat yourself, now’s the time to do it. It suggests you’d really benefit from splurging, even just a bit.

The Nine of Pentacles also celebrates independence. If you just exited a bad relationship or rented your first apartment, pat yourself on the back and then start enjoying yourself. You’ve 100% got this.

For more, check out your horoscope.