The spring equinox is here, daylight saving time just graced us with more post-work sunshine, and the temperatures are slowly warming up. When these three elements combine, they tend to deliver some much-needed post-winter pep in your step. They also happen to ignite that urge to spend. It’s the season of rebirth, after all — so why not apply that philosophy to your closet/beauty cabinet/home/wellness routine?

And what better way to reinvigorate your life by doing some shopping? To help, Bustle’s editors and writers have curated the chicest, buzziest, most functional goodies you’ll want to add to cart. Think: rhinestone-encrusted cutout jeans, cushy influencer-approved running shoes, glow-enhancing bronzing drops, cowboycore candles, and so much more.

As you start pushing your winter essentials aside, make room for spring 2025’s coolest fashion, beauty, wellness, tech, and home products — all of which will help you optimize one of the best times of the year.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Stocksy

It’s time to stash your chunky knits in the recesses of your closets — after all, spring is the time for undressing. Apart from literally trimming down on layers, show some skin in see-through crochet tops, cutout denim, and ankle-flaunting sneakers. Complete your look with eye-catching add-ons, including bedazzled jackets and celeb-approved bags. You’re the star — so look like one.

Your Springtime Closet Staple

As you may’ve noticed, chunky knits have made their way onto the runways and into your fave celebs’ rotations this season. To build out your own spring capsule wardrobe, start off with a cropped, openwork knit — with a few florals thrown in, perhaps? — in a neutral shade that’ll allow you to pair it with literally any other color.

Bedazzling Cutout Jeans

Even staples can be elevated this season. Denims, the bastion of casual wear, are given a spicy update with thigh cutouts. Bonus points if they’re blinged out, like this pair from Good American. Take it from Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, both of whom have cosigned the style.

A *Tasteful* Accessory

Hefang is an Asian-owned jewelry brand that perfectly straddles the line between whimsy and luxury. Case in point: The brand’s playful Cutlery Bracelet, a sleek silver or gold cuff shaped like your favorite dining accessory, has been gaining a steady tastemaker following on Instagram. So — are you a fork or a spoon?

The Roomiest Tote Bag

The Brooklyn Shoulder Bag is the ideal carryall for any occasion — just ask Bella Hadid. This roomy tote is as functional as it is fashionable. It can serve as a go-to work bag, a travel companion, or an all-day, everyday catch-all. Toss out your overused canvas tote for this chic upgrade.

Blinged-Out Outerwear

For those who’ve made statement outerwear their winter personality (hello, furry mob wife jackets), you can continue your chic topper streak all through spring. This boxy ivory option from Veronica Beard is both lightweight and striking. Those emerald gemstones? Oh so luxe. Dress it down in jeans for a casual romp, or do it up for a special occasion.

The Fashion Set’s Favorite Sneaker

Puma’s F1-inspired Speedcat sneaker perfectly marries fashion and sport. The style comes in a variety of trend-forward color combinations like this quirky neon green and princess pink version. Apart from becoming a staple among fashion industry insiders, the motorsport sneaker has been endorsed by Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Stocksy

As the weather gets warmer and the days longer, you’ll likely find yourself itching for ways to overhaul your wellness routine. Whether you want to go out more often, add more steps to your day, or shake off your stress once and for all, there are so many little things you can do to feel great. Ahead, the gadgets and gifts that’ll put you on the right path.

An Affordable Fitness Tracker

If you’ve been searching for a wearable that won’t break the bank, look no further: This sleek little number from Samsung tracks your health stats, like your steps, sleep score, heart rate, and even your stress levels, and displays it all the data neatly on a screen. Connect it to the Samsung Health app on your Android, and you’ll be good to go this spring.

The Easiest Morning Routine

Want to perfect your morning routine but aren’t sure where to start? Pull a few cards from the colorful Rise and Shine deck by Georgia Perry. It features an assortment of yoga poses, meditations, and inspirational quotes meant to put you in a good headspace. All you have to do is shuffle and select 10 cards — seven yoga poses, two meditations, and one quote — and follow along. Simple as that.

A Weighty — And Pretty — Workout

Forget those boring dumbbells gathering dust in the corner and pick up the Bala Beam, aka a sculptural, ergonomic bar that adds weight to your workouts in the prettiest way. Use it for arm moves, like presses, curls, and rows, or on leg day when you want to get a little more out of your squats and lunges. It comes in three pastel colors — Blush, Sand, and Sage — and 15-, 25-, and 35-pound options. The fact it’ll look cute in your living room is just an added bonus.

An Ultra Relaxing Drink

The next time you want to treat yourself, grab your fave glass and pour in a packet of Blueberry Calm Ade from Golde. Made with real blueberries, each serving contains a hint of lemon balm and 70mg of magnesium. These superstar ingredients not only make your water taste great — ooo, what if you added some mint? — but they also work together to help you de-stress.

The Chicest, Cushiest Shoes

Warmer weather means emerging from your home to bop around town, see friends, and get in a few more steps. To keep your feet comfy through it all, check out the Alo Runners, especially in the new Gravel color. The sneaks have a stabilizing heel tip, mesh upper for better air flow, grippy traction, and a supportive, thick sole. Wear them to run outside, work out in the gym, or just because.

A Must-Have For Long Walks

Before you head out — or work out — slick on some Thigh Rescue by megababe. It uses aloe, grapeseed oil, and antioxidant-rich vitamin E to hydrate your skin and reduce friction between your legs. The balm, with more than 1,500 five-star reviews, allows your thighs to easily glide with each stride so you don’t chafe or feel any pain, making it ideal for any movement-related activities you could get into this spring.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Stocksy

Finally, the less frigid and dry reprieve your beauty routine has been waiting for. After months of enduring winter’s not-so-gentle elements, it’s time to infuse some lightness and fun into your glow-up game — via airy hydrators, weightless sunscreen, bronzing drops, vibrant lip balm, and more.

For That Dewy Glow

Pro tip: Achieving selfie-ready skin luminosity doesn’t happen just with hydrating serums. It’s all about milky elixirs, especially the newest creation from beloved dermatologist and founder of her namesake beauty brand, Dr. Loretta. Her Barrier Balancing Milky Essence contains all the juicy ingredients needed for a thriving skin barrier (glycerin, ectoin, niacinamide, phospholipids) — simply pat it into your face post-cleansing and enjoy that added radiance.

An All-In-One SPF

Though you’ve been wearing sunscreen year-round, now’s the time to be extra-diligent about reapplication — so you’ll want a product that’s a dream to slather on multiple times throughout the day. Enter: Ultra Violette’s Vibrant Screen SPF 50. The cult-favorite Australian sunscreen brand just became available stateside, and this baby was formulated to protect both your face and body. Oh, and it goes on completely sheer. Check and check.

Post-Vacay Skin In One Drop

As you begin shedding the layers of your winter wardrobe, you may yearn to get rid of that cold weather pallor. Do it without the sun damage with this bronzer from Westman Atelier, which gives you a post-vacation glow in just a few drops. The liquid formula is weightless, buildable, and streak-free, bringing a believable White Lotus-style warmth to your skin in just a flash.

Your Good Hair Day MVP

The perfect shampoo doesn’t exi— oh, but it does. Living Proof recently introduced a silicone-free hair care collection that still gives your strands that silky-smooth feeling minus the harsh ingredient. Add this shampoo — which works on all hair types — to your shower routine for happy, hydrated locks that look and feel rejuvenated post-wash.

A Do-It-All Lippie

These days, lip products are always doing the most. Case in point? LYS Beauty’s newest launch — a triple threat that plumps, hydrates, and delivers a pretty pigmented sheen in one swipe. The easy-to-use pen packaging is one you’ll want to keep in your bag for day-to-night reapplication.

Your Makeup’s New BFF

Get yourself a primer that doubles as AC for your skin. E.l.f. Beauty is renowned for its primers, and this one happens to be especially dreamy for the spring and summer seasons. That’s thanks to the mint in its formula, which cools your face upon application. Bonus points for smelling like mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Stocksy

Your annual reminder that refreshing your life for spring should extend beyond your closet and beauty drawer and to your tech. Yes, here’s your excuse to get a new phone case or invest in a new appliance that’ll look great and improve your life with every use.

A Timeless Accessory

Face it: A silicone Apple Watch strap can be totally distracting when worn with more thoughtful spring ensembles. Level up your smart device by adding some spunk by way of this artful strap and cover set by Casetify, inspired by Salvador Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory.”

Perfect Coffee Every Time

If your day is only as good as your morning cup of coffee, you need a milk frother that can live up to your expectations. Enter: this Melitta device, which helps you perfect your hot froth, hot milk, hot chocolate, and even cold foam — even if you’re a total noob when it comes to your barista at-home skills. It’s essentially a one-time investment that can stop you from spending $8 on a latte every time you leave the house so you can save your cash for all of your springtime engagements.

An On-The-Go Charger

If you don’t have to repeat “phone, keys, wallet” to yourself out loud before heading out to your plans… we are not the same. With this Charge Key by Nomad Goods, your phone doesn’t even have to be charged when leaving the house. Attach it to your keys, and you’ll have an easily accessible cable to fast charge your iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, or Android. You don’t have to trust me, though, because the product has 97% positive reviews on the website.

A Star-Studded Phone Cover

Goodbye, boring mirror selfies. This phone case by designer Brandon Blackwood features a 24K gold-plated crystal charm with each zodiac name so you can represent your star sign all day long. The flashiness gives total loud luxury and will be a stylish touch to your mirror pics.

A Strapping Lil’ Phone Case

Bag and phone charms have absolutely dominated culture as of late (thanks, Jane Birkin), and this leather crossbody set by Bandolier effortlessly combines the two. With a phone case, attached coin purse, and a wrist and crossbody golden strap, your phone will always be on hand without sticking out like a sore thumb against your well-curated ‘fits.

Lighten Up Your Routines

When it comes to unexpected wellness trends, buying a lamp specifically for your shower might be toward the top. While it’s common to get a light fixture to complete a living space or bedroom, you’ve probably never thought about how it could improve something as mundane as a daily shower. According to TikTok, shower lamps create a sense of calm and ambiance (this one is waterproof and dimmable), so you can take it as a time to really unwind after a long day without the harsh glow of an overhead light. Color me influenced.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Stocksy

Spring cleaning is great and all, but what comes after that? Spruce up your tidy space with some swoon-worthy decor. These cute yet functional goodies will help bring joy to your warm-weather plans, all while serving as eye candy.

Something To Bring The Rodeo Home

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour kicks off next month, Chappell Roan went country on her new single “The Giver,” and Bella Hadid’s recent collab with Frankie’s Bikinis brought Western vibes to the beach, so yes, yee-haw is in for spring. You don’t need a ranch-size space to make room for these boot-shaped candles, which each stand 4 1/2 inches. Available in Bone, Desert Sagebrush, Midnight, and (not pictured) Dusty Rose, they radiate warm, earthy notes of oakmoss, orange, and amber.

An All-In-One Picnic Set

You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy dopamine in a candy-striped box. This cheery basket contains four sets of plates, cups, flatware, coasters, and cloth napkins, plus a bottle opener, cheese knife, and cutting board. The minute it hits 70 degrees, cancel your indoor plans and take this baby to the park.

Springtime In A Bottle

Now, as for what to stash in that pretty pink picnic basket? Celebrate the arrival of the warmer months with a juicy, refreshing bottle of California white. You might be familiar with Napa Valley’s rich, buttery chardonnay, but San Luis Obispo’s cooler, coastal climate lends a different touch. With bright lemon zest, snappy Granny Smith apple, pear, and a touch of vanilla, this bottle is a spring dream.

The Most Aesthetic Salt Bowls

How pretty would these look on your kitchen counter? Hand-blown and painted in Portland, Oregon, no two are exactly alike. They’re available in a range of warm and cool tones, and work beyond the realm of S&P — think: dipping sauces, rings, keys, and more.

Ultra Bold Bath Ceramics

Inspired by African Zulu wood shields, this three-piece set makes a graphic statement. They’re part of West Elm’s collab with SampleHAUS, a California-based small business that upcycles interior design waste into chic ceramics. The cup, jar, and soap dish are available in white, gray, blush, black, and yellow, and each piece can be purchased separately.

For Your Green Thumb

Imagine green stems rising from this emerald vase. How pretty? The fluted, curved design lends an Art Deco touch to your floral arrangement.