Unlike the mom of the friend group who makes sure everyone stays safe at all times, the “cool aunt” is the one who encourages you to get a last-minute tattoo or to move to Paris on a whim. When someone has cool aunt energy, it means they’re wacky, fun-loving, and always down to support your wildest escapades.

Typically, a “cool aunt” is quite literally an aunt, but the vibe can really apply to anyone. In fact, the energy perfectly matches a select few zodiac signs, whether they have nieces and nephews or not. Astrologer Stina Garbis points to the signs who are known for being adventurous and outgoing as well as the ones who always have your back. “A cool aunt would be the type to rescue you, or at least send you money to get you out of a jam,” she tells Bustle. “They also send really cool postcards from their travels and interesting gifts, and they always know how to make you laugh.”

Remember: The cool aunt isn’t just the person who drags you to a concert. They’re also full of sage advice that’s come from a life well lived. You can tell them anything and you know they won’t judge, likely because they’ve made the same exact mistake. Read on for the four zodiac signs with the strongest cool aunt energy, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are known for being super smart, a little bit scattered, and a lot of fun, and these three things are a recipe for cool aunt vibes. According to Garbis, this air sign likes to live an unpredictable lifestyle where they travel or move to a new city every few months, and they have amazing stories to tell as a result.

When you go out on the town with a Gemini, you know you’re in for a good time. Not only do they know all the best places to go, but they also seem to know everyone. It feels safe and cozy to hang out with your Gemini bestie because they’re so self-assured. They’re also an excellent shoulder to cry on, says Garbis, and they always give the best advice — just like your fave aunt.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While Virgos always have their life together, they also can’t seem to stay in a relationship, though it doesn’t seem to bother them much, says Garbis. But the fact they aren’t tied down means they can follow their whims and pick up eccentricities along the way. “This earth sign has an interesting way of dressing, they’re very brainy and well-educated, and they’re always going off on big trips to make great discoveries,” she says.

This is the friend who’s into photography, too, and they make it a point to snap photos and collect memories for everyone they know. As a bonus, they also have a knack for scoring the best thrift finds, so you know they’ll find you the perfect jean jacket without even having to try.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

According to Garbis, this fire sign is the storyteller of the zodiac, which means you can count on your Sagittarius pal to fill the silence at a get-together with an amazing tale. They’re also the ones who will drag you out on the dance floor and make you have a good time, even when you’re feeling shy.

On the flip side, Sagittarius always knows what to do when times get tough. If you find yourself in a pickle, you can call your Sag BFF and ask for advice, and they’ll know exactly what to say. It all adds up to give them strong auntie energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Ruled by Uranus, the planet of freedom, Aquarius is known for being a bit out there. They’re your quirkiest friend who’s always locked away in a studio working on a cool art or music project. “They are very different and you just want to be like them,” Garbis says. “They have this artistic side that is so admirable.”

As an air sign, they also let themselves get swept up in the moment. If you casually mention wanting. a tattoo, be prepared to go through with it because they will drive you to the parlor. They’re the friend you look up to — just like an aunt — and they’re always down for a good time.

