Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, April 8

Today’s pull is the Two of Wands. It suggests you’re planning something big, taking a risk, or moving forward in life. In a reading, it represents the pause right before a new chapter.

Instead of jumping into a fresh phase without much forethought — something you might have done when you were younger — the Two of Wands suggests you’re getting pretty good at weighing the pros and cons first. If not, this is your sign to do your research before making any major moves.

If you want to shift your life in a new direction, you’ll need to think about all the annoying little details that play a necessary role behind the scenes. It isn’t as much fun as diving head-first into an exciting adventure (looking at you, Sagittarians) but you’ll be grateful you were a little bit more prepared than usual.

This approach applies to work, moving, relationships — you name it. For example, you might make a packing list or itinerary for an upcoming trip, or foster a pet before leaping to adopt. This is what the Two of Wands is all about.

Since the wands point to manifestation, creativity, and passion, you might finally be ready to put some serious effort into crafting the exact future you want for yourself. Instead of just accepting the status quo or plodding along the path you’re already on, you might feel inspired to think bigger.

For some, the Two of Wands suggests you could be waiting for someone else’s input or advice. Since the two cards signify relationships, you may end up planning with another person, like a partner, friend, or roommate. Put your heads together and see what you can come up with.

However, there’s a catch. The changes you want so badly to see aren’t likely to happen within the next 24 hours. Again, the Two Wands is all about planning, strategy, and thinking ahead versus actually seeing things come to fruition.

If it feels like you’re never going to get where you want to go in life, consider how the person on the card is holding the whole world in their hands. It’s a sign that you have so much potential. It’ll all unlock soon.

