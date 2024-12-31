Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, December 31

Your tarot card for today is the Nine of Pentacles, which is an incredibly apt way to cap off the year. Even if you didn’t have an ideal 2024, it’s likely you still had a few major wins or important realizations — and this card wants you to pause, reflect, and appreciate them all before the clock strikes midnight.

The Nine of Pentacles represents all your successes, achievements, and moments of self-sufficiency, and it also calls attention to the sense of security you’ve started to create for yourself. Think back on how you moved into a new apartment all on your own, or were brave enough to switch careers, or how you went on that solo weekend road trip with your dog. It might not feel like much, but it’s actually pretty revealing of the type of person you’ve become.

The Nine of Pentacles represents someone who is thriving all on their own. They aren’t seeking validation from a partner, or a group of friends, or their parents. Instead, they’re chilling in their own abundance and possess the ability to stand on their own.

This might be a realization you had at some point in the year — perhaps after yet another failed date or annoying breakup. It might’ve struck you one Friday night when you realized you like hanging out at home by yourself, or eating alone in restaurants, or doing fun things anyway when your friends are busy. The ability to enjoy your own company is a superpower.

In the tarot deck, the pentacles suit represents money, stability, and sensuality. The person depicted on this card seems to have all that and more as they laze around their lush garden, which could also indicate that you’re feeling like you’re in a good place financially or professionally — or that you could be very soon.

If you kicked off 2024 feeling rocky, shaky, or unsure, take a second to appreciate how that’s starting to dissipate. You have a sense of ease and harmony now, like everything’s working in your favor thanks to the habits you’ve put in place for yourself.

If nothing could be further from the truth, make it your New Year’s resolution: to embody the energy of the Nine of Pentacles. Fake it ‘til you make it, right? As you watch the ball drop to welcome 2025, picture yourself in a metaphorical garden that’s all your own. You can still date, enjoy your relationship, and seek out community, but it’s that relationship you have with yourself that matters most.