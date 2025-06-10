Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, June 10

Today’s pull is the Five of Pentacles. When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it points to things like adversity, isolation, and the sneaky feeling that you’re being excluded — but it also has a silver lining.

There are so many ways to feel left out these days. Think of the Instagram posts that show people traveling and clinking glasses with friends, the group chats that don’t always respond right away, and the millions of TikTok trends that hint you might not be having as much fun as you could be.

Encountering one bummer after the other can be incredibly draining. If your friend is excluding you from plans or your partner seems kind of distant, it’s no wonder the Five of Pentacles is popping up.

It could be a sign that it’s time to analyze these relationships and suss out why you feel so alone. In some cases, it might be objectively true that people aren’t showing up for you, including you, or prioritizing you in the way you need. In others, that might only be your perception of what’s going on, or a sign that you actually aren’t showing up for yourself.

Go ahead and unpack those feelings about being left out, and then take action. By looking for little ways to feel more fulfilled — even if it’s just a quick outing after work — those glossy IG posts won’t sting so much. It would also help to let the people in your life know how you feel.

The Five of Pentacles also hints at that weird sense of loneliness that bubbles up even when you’re surrounded by people. Sure, you got the invite, went out, and socialized, but it suggests you still felt like you were on the periphery.

When that happens, it’s often a sign that you’re ignoring something, like the need to connect with people on a deeper level. If that’s the case, it might make sense to expand your friend group, hang out with a different crowd, or even ditch the folks in your life who make you feel unseen and unheard. This card reminds you that you don’t have to stick around in situations you’ve outgrown.

For some, the Five of Pentacles can also be a sign that you’re overcoming a difficult phase. Maybe you’re just starting to feel better after having a cold or just starting to find your way out of a sticky financial situation. Today might actually feel like a breath of fresh air, like you’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

