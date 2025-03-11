Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, March 11

Today’s tarot card is the Two of Swords. It represents being at a crossroads where you have to make a decision, but you aren’t quite sure which way to go.

This is always a tough position to be in, especially when the decision is related to something extra important like your career, relationships, or everyday happiness. If you have a couple of options laid out before you, it can be tricky to make a choice — not only because it means something will change, but because it means letting at least one option go.

For example, what would happen if you took the fulfilling job instead of the more stable one? Or how would you feel if you chose the apartment with the great view instead of the one that’s closer to your friends? Since there are pros and cons to each, you might worry that you’ll experience instant regret the moment you make the call. This fear could have you debating back and forth for weeks.

No surprise here, but it’s even tougher to decide when all of your options seem bleak. Think about breaking up with a partner. Do you want to stay with someone who’s OK but isn’t the perfect match or take a risk by leaving and possibly not finding anyone better? It can put you in a state of limbo that’s impossible to shake.

The Two of Swords suggests this is the headspace you’ll be in today. Even if you’re usually good at figuring things out, your thoughts will feel murkier than usual throughout the next 24 hours. It’ll be a total nightmare if you have to make the decision soon. And if you’re a Virgo? Plan for an extra dose of stress. You can’t stand when things are up in the air.

Luckily, there are a few things you can do. Since the person on the Two of Swords is blindfolded, it suggests you don’t have all the info you need. The appearance of the moon also hints at a lack of clarity. Try to gather more information today so you can (hopefully) feel a little closer to your answer tomorrow.

As a side note, the blindfold could also indicate that you don’t want to decide, so think about what that might mean, too.

For more, check out your horoscope.