Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, May 14

The moon in charismatic Leo vibes out with energetic Mars in feisty Aries during the wee hours of the morning, casting a red-hot glow of confidence and motivation over the first stretch of the day. A cosmic fire lights up your desires — use it or lose it!

In the evening, a lunar square-off with romantic Venus begets some challenges in love and relationships, but a sweet late-night connection to sensitive comet Chiron encourages you to push through the discomfort and heal whatever’s on your heart. Set your insecurities aside and work things through with compassion.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t let financial stress or personal insecurities get in the way of pursuing your passions. Approaching your goals with a sense of childlike wonder and optimism today can make all the difference.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Home is where the heart is, even when the going gets tough — so stay true to your roots and be willing to stick it out for the people you love. Your intuition can guide you through any drama with grace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be proud of your ideas and have the confidence to voice them. The people around you could benefit from hearing what you have to say. It’s time to put that natural social savviness to good use.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your money and career goals are on your mind this morning, so keep your head and work your way through the first half of the day. Focusing on your grind will help you rise above any interpersonal drama.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

How can you show up with more authenticity and vulnerability today? Wear your heart on your sleeve and drop the pretenses, because there’s no need to hide how you’re feeling or what you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Not everything has a logical explanation — sometimes you just have to surrender. Let go of your need to control things today and allow your feelings to pass through you like clouds in the wind.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Sometimes people need a leader, and today, that leader might be you. Step up and be confident about your ability to steer situations in the right direction, whether that’s at work or among friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

However you show up to work today and whatever you need to get done, do it with confidence. Sometimes we have to fake it to make it, so give every task your all and don’t second-guess your decisions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

What can you do today to get one step closer to achieving your highest aspirations? Reserve some energy for your passions; chasing your dreams is always a worthy cause.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The deeper the feeling, the deeper the healing. Don’t linger in the shallow end of the pool today. Trust that you’re ready to acknowledge whatever emotions or memories you uncover.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Trying to play it cool is overrated, so show up in all your relationships with your whole heart. It’s hard to be vulnerable, but when you’re confident about what you want, there’s no need to hide behind a façade.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The fluffy clouds of daydreams have parted and some bright rays of productivity are shining through. Approach your responsibilities with confidence today and check some tasks off your to-do list.

