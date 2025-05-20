Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, May 20

Today’s pull is Temperance. This major arcana card represents balance, patience, serenity, and the importance of knowing when to take the middle road.

When Temperance pops up in a tarot reading, it’s often a reminder to relax. Instead of getting all caught up in the chaos of the day, it’s your sign to slow down. There’s a good chance you race to work, finish your coffee in one gulp, and then run errands at warp speed. This way of life is not only stressful, but it can make it feel like you’re on autopilot.

To find the balance, peace, and serenity that this card represents, you could make a few simple changes, like taking a second to savor your latte, basking in the sun — TikTok’s “sunflower” trend is perfect for this — meditating, journaling, or even physically moving at a slower pace. Once you stop jetting around at 100 miles per hour, it’ll remind your body and brain that nothing’s actually that serious, and you should feel so much better.

If the day throws a mishap or frustrating moment your way — like a flat tire or a rude customer at work — Temperance reminds you to take it all in stride. Instead of crashing out, blowing up your group chat, or silently seething with rage, take a deep breath. You don’t have to like what’s going on, but you don’t have to completely lose it, either. For some, this card could also be a sign that you’ll be the peacekeeper in a tense situation.

Another way to embrace this card is by hiding away for a few hours to think about your next steps. If you’ve been scattered, it’ll feel really nice to make a cup of tea, plop down at your desk, and draw out a plan for the summer.

Temperance is all about listening to that little voice inside your head, whether it’s telling you to try something new or stick with the path you’ve already carved out for yourself. With this card in your daily reading, it suggests you already know what’s best for yourself, even if you have little moments of doubt.

Don’t worry about what your mom wants, what your best friend is doing, or where you “think” you should be at this point in life. Drown out all that noise and trust that you know exactly what you’re doing.

For more, check out your horoscope.