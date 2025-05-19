Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week is a total mixed bag when it comes to your love life. On the one hand, you’ll feel extra close to your partner, especially if you have a major heart-to-heart. But give it a day, and you’ll both be ignoring each other’s texts.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

The King of Cups represents emotional maturity, compassion, and balanced energy. This is the perfect card to see if you’re exhausting yourself on the apps and/or complaining to friends 24/7 about your lackluster love life. It suggests you’ll feel a lot more level-headed in the days to come.

You’ll take a deep breath, cut out the breadcrumbers, and allow yourself to feel more relaxed — and maybe even a little bit vulnerable, too. While it’s natural to be frustrated if your last few dates have gone awry, Wang recommends approaching this week with a fresh mindset.

“There is a strong sense of healing hidden in this image,” he says. If you need to take a break, do it. If you want to switch up your approach, give it a go. The King of Cups reminds you to be nicer to yourself. Once you do, it could totally change the game. Not only will you feel lighter, but you also might be in the mood to give love another shot.

If you have a partner, the King of Cups suggests you’ll experience a moment of deep connection. Don’t be surprised if you spill all your feelings on a really long car ride or finally admit to something that’s been bothering you.

“This card suggests you’ll experience stability, understanding, and possibly a loving conversation that strengthens your bond,” says Wang. “If there have been tensions, this energy encourages empathy and patience. Be gentle, understanding, and compassionate this week.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“At first glance, this card may seem discouraging, but its true message is about recognizing love in unexpected places,” says Wang. The Five of Pentacles suggests you’ve been feeling lonely and left out. Maybe your sister is getting married or all of your friends have partners and you’ve become the official fifth wheel.

If any of the above feels true, don’t carry it around like a personality trait. Let go of negative thinking and the sad labels you’ve assigned yourself in your head, as well as that stressful sense of scarcity. That’s what keeps you hanging onto situationships and that ex who did you wrong. Instead, stay open to finding love where you least expect it.

“For couples, this card suggests financial or emotional struggles may have caused some distance between you two, but this card advises leaning on each other for support,” says Wang. “True love isn’t just about joy — it’s about standing together through challenges.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

While you might think The Hermit represents being alone forever, it actually points to a time of reflection and solitude — and that can be a good thing.

If you’re in a relationship, it suggests you and your partner will need a little space this week, especially after that big, heavy conversation. By taking time apart, whether that means hanging out in separate rooms, not going on a date, or simply texting a little less, it’ll give you both a chance to process what was said.

By respecting each other’s need for space, Wang says you’ll actually feel closer and more connected, so don’t be afraid of it. The same is true if you’re talking to someone new and they seem a bit distant. Even though you really want to hear from them, or you’re anxious to solidify your next steps, don’t fast-forward through the process of getting to know one another.

“This is a moment of introspection, not rejection” he says. “This is not a week to rush, but a time to slow down in order to see things clearly and rationally.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

