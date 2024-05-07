Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, May 7

Happy new moon in Taurus! The moon links up with logistics-loving Mercury this morning, giving everyone a solid mental boost to start the day. Catch up on emails, brainstorm ideas for a new project, or fire off some texts to solidify plans with friends.

Later tonight, just before the new moon officially peaks at 11:22 p.m. ET, it blows a kiss to responsible planet Saturn, infusing your intentions with a greater sense of discipline and drive.

Focus on what you want to accomplish throughout the second half of spring, because now is an especially abundant time to manifest.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money is on your mind today, so review your finances and get real about where you need to make adjustments. Abundance is yours for the taking; embracing a more methodical mindset can get you there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The lucky new moon in your sign today is asking you to plant that seeds that’ll eventually bring your dreams into fruition. Tend to your garden now, and you’ll have abundance to enjoy for many seasons to come.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your subconscious can tell you a lot about your real-world desires today through symbolism and synchronicities, so tap into your intuition and let your mind wander. Daydreaming can be a powerful form of manifestation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you surrounded by people who make you feel secure and empowered? Or are there people in your crew who make you feel like you’re walking on eggshells? Give your energy to the friends who uplift you and you’ll attract more of the same.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Ideas about your future are flowing this morning — and tonight’s new moon is a time to put a pen to paper and start manifesting the career of your dreams. Make some practical plans and route a clear path to professional success.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Wanderlust is real today, so follow your heart and open your mind to new perspectives. The possibility of adventure is waiting around every corner if you’re willing to broaden your horizons and stretch beyond your comfort zone.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Energy never lies, so what false beliefs are lingering below the surface? Dig deep. Your intuition can be a great source of knowledge if you learn to tap in and trust what it’s trying to tell you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Make the first move and reach out to your closest people and committed partners today. You have the chance to bring more security, trust, and stability into your relationships now, whether they’re romantic, platonic, or professional.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your to-do list may be long, but you’re revved up and ready to slay today. Tackle the mundane responsibilities you’ve been putting off so that you can start pouring your time and energy into loftier long-term goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Listen to your heart instead of your head today; your desires need room to dance. Inspiration is flowing now, so channel your creative energy into romance, passion projects, or anything else that brings you pleasure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Floating in space is fun, but having a soft and cozy place to land makes these types of journeys so much more enjoyable. How can you make your home feel like a true sanctuary?

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Random conversations could lead to serendipitous opportunities and connections, so open up about what you want and start sharing your ideas. Your thoughts and desires might resonate with someone in a way you didn’t expect.

