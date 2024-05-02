Here's How To Take Advantage Of May's Ultra-Lucky New Moon

The best way to celebrate a new moon isn’t always immediately obvious. Should you rest and relax? Journal and meditate? Tear your apartment apart and completely redecorate? It often depends on which sign is highlighted during this lunar phase — and this time it’s trusty, stable Taurus.

This new moon is rising in the sky on Tuesday, May 7 at 8:22 p.m. PT, and it promises to be extra rejuvenating. Since Taurus is an earth sign, ruled by Venus nonetheless, those are the vibes to keep in mind as you take on the day.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, every new moon is a good time for manifesting, so that’s something to look forward to, too. Unlike full moons, which represent the end of the lunar cycle and are thus all about letting things go, new moons can feel like a refreshing new start.

What you set in motion during the new moon — whether a new habit, goal, or vision for the future — will pick up celestial steam in the weeks and months afterward. Since this one’s in Taurus, you’ll see your manifestations come true by the full moon in Taurus on November 15, which will mark the end of this cycle.

Keep reading below for the best things to do, as well as the things you’ll want to avoid, to make the most of the new moon in Taurus.

Do: A Restoring Yoga Routine

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images

After the ups and downs of Aries season, it’ll feel so right to roll out your yoga mat and flow through a few poses and deep breaths. “Stretching, or even a mindful walk the day of the new moon, could help restore your mind-body connection,” says Garbis. “Taurus is very sensual and bodily, so to use your body in a relaxing way would also be an excellent habit to start on the new moon.”

Don’t: Give Into Bad Habits

Since this lunar phase is all about starting anew, consider avoiding your go-to vices, especially if you’re trying to break them once and for all. “This wouldn’t be the right time to start smoking again, for instance,” says Garbis. “If you have an urge, let it pass and instead drink a glass of water or something.”

Do: A Quick Spring Clean

DMP/E+/Getty Images

There’s a reason why everyone feels compelled to clean in the spring. According to Garbis, it’s the best time of year to let go of the old to make way for the new — and that’s especially true during this particular lunar phase.

Since this new moon is in earthy Taurus, you might feel compelled to spend an evening in your closet taking stock of your material possessions. If you have piles of clutter, gather a bag, fill it with items to donate, and vow to be choosier with your shopping going forward.

That said, there’s no need to clean your entire place on Tuesday, especially since that type of chore is best saved for a full moon. To embrace the new moon energy, “maybe start by organizing a drawer instead,” says Garbis. “If you want to rearrange your space, you could try that too. Taurus loves their environment, but don’t make it such a big task that you get overwhelmed and aren’t able to finish.”

Don’t: Go On A Shopping Spree

Since Taurus is also ruled by luxury-loving Venus, this new moon could make you feel extra spendy, especially if you just reorganized your closet and realized there were a few things missing from your wardrobe. Instead of racing to your go-to websites or fave thrift stores to stock up, take a breath and write down the things you’d like to buy over time. Save up and get them piece by piece. That way you won’t blow your entire budget all at once.

Do: Set Aside Some Money

Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images

Speaking of money, “another thing to do during this new moon is to set up recurring investments into your savings account,” says Garbis. “Even an extra five dollars a week can add up over a year.” She recommends taking twenty bucks every paycheck and popping it in your savings.

“If you start now, you can turn it into quite the sum of money, and you likely won’t even notice the $20 being missing — it will just become a habit,” she says. Again, the new moon cycle is all about setting yourself up for future success, especially as it relates to what Taurus values most.

“Taurus loves money and tends to be very good with it,” she says, so this is as good a time as any to be financially savvy.

Don’t: Bite Off More Than You Can Chew

This new moon is all about recovering from the chaos of April 2024. To recharge after the Mercury retrograde, the solar eclipse, and the Aries full moon, it’ll feel right to spend the new moon in relaxation mode.

To embrace the cozy Taurus energy, Garbis recommends canceling your plans, staying home, and having a nice meal — all in true earth sign fashion. “Treat yourself to something decadent, like a delicious dessert,” she says. “Taurus loves to eat and loves comfort food and enjoying the finer things in life, so feeding all of your senses with a delicious meal would be a perfect ritual for this new moon.”

Do: Set New Habits In Motion

sturti/E+/Getty Images

“Whatever you start on the new moon tends to stick,” says Garbis, so set yourself up by starting new habits on May 7, whether that’s drinking more water, going for longer walks, getting more sleep — or whatever else you might need. Set the intention, stick with it, and let the new moon energy take the wheel.

“This lunar cycle is when you can practice cultivating those habits and manifestations,” she says. Consider this new moon the start of a brand new you, and check back in a few months to see how far you’ve come.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer