21 Mocktail Recipes Perfect For Valentine's Day

Traditionally, Valentine’s Day revolves around chocolate, roses, and more chocolate. And if you want to wine and dine with a special someone, it might also call for an alcoholic drink or two. But hey, who says you need to drink booze to celebrate the holiday?

By making alcohol-free Valentine’s Day drinks, you can still sip on something that’s both festive and delicious. They’re perfect if you’re on roll with Dry January, and you want to keep going for the next few months. Or, maybe you don’t drink alcohol at all, but want something that’s not soda or water. Or perhaps you’re hosting a Galentine’s Day party, and some of your gal pals don’t drink. Regardless of the reason, these non-alcoholic Valentine’s Day drinks are perfect for this time of the year.

Alcohol-free drink recipes are also great if you happen to be celebrating Valentine’s Day with kids, like your siblings, cousins, or nieces and nephews. You can even get them involved by asking them to mix different ingredients together. Top it off with a simple Valentine’s Day craft and you’ll have yourself a kid-friendly celebration.

Whatever you plan to do this year, these non-alcoholic Valentine’s Day drink recipes are both tasty and fun. Check out the list below for mocktail inspo.

1 Red Velvet Hot Chocolate A Beautiful Mess During the cooler months, hot chocolate is a must. So, why not make a red velvet version just in time for Valentine's Day? After all, when it comes to the holiday, you can't go wrong with anything that involves chocolate and the color red. Find the recipe at A Beautiful Mess.

2 Raspberry Hibiscus Soda Good Life Eats This raspberry hibiscus drink by Good Life Eats may seem like it’s ideal for summer. However, if you're looking for a non-alcoholic beverage that's red, vibrant, and refreshing, it won't hurt to make an exception. Just toss in some heart ice cubes and you're all set for Valentine's Day.

3 Rose Lemon Spritzer Half Baked Harvest A Valentine's Day drink list wouldn't be complete without a rose-infused beverage, like this rose lemon spritzer by Half Baked Harvest. Talk about a gram-worthy concoction. (Just be sure to use organic rose petals, which are safe for consumption.)

4 Classic Bloody Mary Mocktail A Beautiful Mess Are you planning a Valentine's Day breakfast or brunch? Don't forget to add this alcohol-free bloody mary recipe to your list. It's the perfect choice if you love classic cocktails minus the booze. Find the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

5 Pink Hot Chocolate Bustle Another hot chocolate recipe? You bet. This one, however, is pink and calls for white chocolate chips. It will look especially festive if you add whipped cream and colored sprinkles, too. Find the recipe on Bustle.

6 Unsweetened Black Rose Punch Bustle Contrary to popular belief, a bowl of punch doesn't have to involve fruit juice and booze. You can also use tea and dried rosebuds, just like this gorgeous recipe at Bustle. (Hint: It's the third one on the list.) Serve it hot or cold, but don't forget to snap a photo first.

7 Cranberry Mockjito Pure Ella When it comes to winter recipes, cranberries are a staple. But why limit yourself to foods like cranberry sauce? This cranberry mojito mocktail by Pure Ella proves the cranberries can have some fun, too.

8 Cupid's Cocktail Amanda's Cookin' With ingredients like grapefruit juice and pomegranate seeds, this Cupid's cocktail recipe by Amanda's Cookin' is perfect for Valentine's Day. Simply replace the champagne and vodka with flavored seltzer or club soda. (Something tells me this would be amazing with strawberry or vanilla seltzer!)

9 Love Punch Eat. Drink. Love. If you love to eat frozen desserts all year round, you'll love this recipe by Eat. Drink. Love. And since it's made with raspberry sherbet, ginger ale, and different types of juices, it's basically the fruitier version of an ice cream soda. Yum!

10 Strawberry Soda Float Eat. Drink. Love. While we're on the topic of ice cream sodas, this strawberry version by Eat. Drink. Love. is also perfect for Valentine's Day. Feeling extra? Use a small cookie cutter to slice the strawberries into mini hearts.

11 Cherry Bomb Mocktail Julie's Eats and Treats Thanks to grenadine syrup, this cherry bomb mocktail by Julie's Eats and Treats is equal parts fun and festive. Again, this is another beverage that would look adorable with heart-shaped ice cubes.

12 Blushing Ginger Rose Fizz Mocktail The Flavor Bender From the zesty ginger juice to the fragrant rose syrup, this mocktail recipe by The Flavor Bender is the epitome of unique. You can also use ginger ale or ginger beer, if you prefer.

13 Raspberry Rose Mocktail The Merry Thought Raspberry and rose come together in this darling drink by The Merry Thought. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the rose petals and raspberries look super romantic together, too.

14 Grapefruit & Pomegranate Soda The Merry Thought Do you love the intense notes of pomegranate and grapefruit? If so, you'll adore this fruity concoction by The Merry Thought. The recipe, which also calls for orange dry soda, is a citrus lover's dream come true.

15 Pomegranate Raspberry Cooler The Merry Thought Clearly, pomegranate and raspberry are "the" ingredients of Valentine's Day, and I am so here for it. This particular recipe even adds sparkling cider to the mix. (I'll take three, please!) Find the tutorial at The Merry Thought.

16 Love Potion Number 9 Sugar Hero How pretty is this sparkling pink drink from Sugar Hero? It has a fresh berry flavor without being too sweet. And if you adorn it with heart-shaped decorations, it’s automatically suited for any Valentine’s Day celebration.

17 Sweetheart Sunrise Who Needs A Cape This non-alcoholic sunrise from Who Needs A Cape only requires three ingredients, meaning you can quickly throw it together for your sweetheart — or yourself — before brunch.

18 Sparkling Cherry Fizz Parade If you crave a shot of tartness, go for this cherry fizz, which combines bubbly seltzer, maraschino cherries, and cherry juice for the perfect tang. Bonus points if you put it in a heart-themed glass. Find the recipe at Parade.

19 Sweetheart Punch Liz On Call This Sweetheart Punch from Liz On Call is pink, sweet, and it has a cute name. What more could you want from your Valentine’s Day drink?

20 Ginger Hibiscus Mocktail Today This slightly more complicated recipe might be fun to make on Galentine’s Day with your pals. You’ll brew tea, peel ginger, and make mint-infused simple syrup for a tasty Paloma mezcal-inspired drink. Find it on Today.