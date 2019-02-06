21 Mocktail Recipes Perfect For Valentine's Day

Traditionally, Valentine’s Day revolves around chocolate, roses, and more chocolate. And if you want to wine and dine with a special someone, it might also call for an alcoholic drink or two. But hey, who says you need to drink booze to celebrate the holiday?
By making alcohol-free Valentine’s Day drinks, you can still sip on something that’s both festive and delicious. They’re perfect if you’re on roll with
Dry January, and you want to keep going for the next few months. Or, maybe you don’t drink alcohol at all, but want something that’s not soda or water. Or perhaps you’re hosting a Galentine’s Day party, and some of your gal pals don’t drink. Regardless of the reason, these non-alcoholic Valentine’s Day drinks are perfect for this time of the year. Alcohol-free drink recipes are also great if you happen to be celebrating Valentine’s Day with kids, like your siblings, cousins, or nieces and nephews. You can even get them involved by asking them to mix different ingredients together. Top it off with a simple Valentine’s Day craft and you’ll have yourself a kid-friendly celebration.
Whatever you plan to do this year, these non-alcoholic Valentine’s Day drink recipes are both tasty and fun. Check out the list below for mocktail inspo.
1 Red Velvet Hot Chocolate
During the cooler months,
hot chocolate is a must. So, why not make a red velvet version just in time for Valentine's Day? After all, when it comes to the holiday, you can't go wrong with anything that involves chocolate and the color red. Find the recipe at A Beautiful Mess. 2 Raspberry Hibiscus Soda
This raspberry hibiscus drink by
Good Life Eats may seem like it’s ideal for summer. However, if you're looking for a non-alcoholic beverage that's red, vibrant, and refreshing, it won't hurt to make an exception. Just toss in some heart ice cubes and you're all set for Valentine's Day. 3 Rose Lemon Spritzer
A Valentine's Day drink list wouldn't be complete without a rose-infused beverage, like this rose lemon spritzer by
Half Baked Harvest. Talk about a gram-worthy concoction. (Just be sure to use organic rose petals, which are safe for consumption.) 4 Classic Bloody Mary Mocktail
Are you planning a Valentine's Day breakfast or brunch? Don't forget to add this alcohol-free bloody mary recipe to your list. It's the perfect choice if you love classic cocktails minus the booze. Find the tutorial at
A Beautiful Mess. 5 Pink Hot Chocolate
Another hot chocolate recipe? You bet. This one, however, is pink and calls for white chocolate chips. It will look especially festive if you add whipped cream and colored sprinkles, too. Find the recipe on
Bustle. 6 Unsweetened Black Rose Punch
Contrary to popular belief, a bowl of punch doesn't have to involve fruit juice and booze. You can also use tea and dried rosebuds, just like this gorgeous recipe at
Bustle. (Hint: It's the third one on the list.) Serve it hot or cold, but don't forget to snap a photo first. 7 Cranberry Mockjito
When it comes to winter recipes, cranberries are a staple. But why limit yourself to foods like cranberry sauce? This cranberry mojito mocktail by
Pure Ella proves the cranberries can have some fun, too. 8 Cupid's Cocktail
With ingredients like grapefruit juice and pomegranate seeds, this Cupid's cocktail recipe by
Amanda's Cookin' is perfect for Valentine's Day. Simply replace the champagne and vodka with flavored seltzer or club soda. (Something tells me this would be amazing with strawberry or vanilla seltzer!) 9 Love Punch
If you love to eat frozen desserts all year round, you'll love this recipe by
Eat. Drink. Love. And since it's made with raspberry sherbet, ginger ale, and different types of juices, it's basically the fruitier version of an ice cream soda. Yum! 10 Strawberry Soda Float
While we're on the topic of ice cream sodas, this strawberry version by
Eat. Drink. Love. is also perfect for Valentine's Day. Feeling extra? Use a small cookie cutter to slice the strawberries into mini hearts. 11 Cherry Bomb Mocktail
Thanks to grenadine syrup, this cherry bomb mocktail by
Julie's Eats and Treats is equal parts fun and festive. Again, this is another beverage that would look adorable with heart-shaped ice cubes. 12 Blushing Ginger Rose Fizz Mocktail
From the zesty ginger juice to the fragrant rose syrup, this mocktail recipe by
The Flavor Bender is the epitome of unique. You can also use ginger ale or ginger beer, if you prefer. 13 Raspberry Rose Mocktail
Raspberry and rose come together in this darling drink by
The Merry Thought. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the rose petals and raspberries look super romantic together, too. 14 Grapefruit & Pomegranate Soda
Do you love the intense notes of pomegranate and grapefruit? If so, you'll adore this fruity concoction by
The Merry Thought. The recipe, which also calls for orange dry soda, is a citrus lover's dream come true. 15 Pomegranate Raspberry Cooler
Clearly, pomegranate and raspberry are "the" ingredients of Valentine's Day, and I am so here for it. This particular recipe even adds sparkling cider to the mix. (I'll take three, please!) Find the tutorial at
The Merry Thought. 16 Love Potion Number 9
How pretty is this sparkling pink drink from
Sugar Hero? It has a fresh berry flavor without being too sweet. And if you adorn it with heart-shaped decorations, it’s automatically suited for any Valentine’s Day celebration. 17 Sweetheart Sunrise
This non-alcoholic sunrise from
Who Needs A Cape only requires three ingredients, meaning you can quickly throw it together for your sweetheart — or yourself — before brunch. 18 Sparkling Cherry Fizz
If you crave a shot of tartness, go for this cherry fizz, which combines bubbly seltzer, maraschino cherries, and cherry juice for the perfect tang. Bonus points if you put it in a heart-themed glass. Find the recipe at
Parade. 19 Sweetheart Punch
This Sweetheart Punch from
Liz On Call is pink, sweet, and it has a cute name. What more could you want from your Valentine’s Day drink? 20 Ginger Hibiscus Mocktail
This slightly more complicated recipe might be fun to make on
Galentine’s Day with your pals. You’ll brew tea, peel ginger, and make mint-infused simple syrup for a tasty Paloma mezcal-inspired drink. Find it on Today. 21 Cranberry Kiss
Combine club soda, cranberry juice, and a splash of orange juice, and just like that you’ll be toasting to Valentine’s Day. Find the recipe here at
3 Boys and a Dog.