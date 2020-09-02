Venus In Leo Is Bringing The Heat To Your Love Life This Month

We've spent the past month seeking comfort, commitment, and emotional safety within our romantic relationships thanks to Venus' recent stint in Cancer. But if you prefer your love life with a side of drama, then you're in luck — because Venus enters Leo on Sunday, September 6 and this steamy transition is bringing the heat (and playfulness) to romance through October 2. When it comes to love, there's nothing to feel shy about during this transit, but it'll manifest for everyone a little differently — so you'll want to know how Venus in Leo will affect your love life, based on your zodiac sign.

Leo is the flashy and creative fixed fire sign of the zodiac, best known for its flair for the dramatic and its glamorous glitziness — so when lovely Venus, planet of love and romance, blazes through its sunny territory, we'll all be looking to flaunt our flirtatiousness and give romance the royal treatment. Everyone tends to shed their inhibitions and be more showy about their passion when Venus is in Leo, so don't be surprised if you get a little more dramatic and affectionate in your expressions of love — I'm talking generous gift-giving, dressy date nights, thirst-trap selfies for your crush, and maybe even some uncharacteristic PDA.

Now's a time to be more playful in your pursuit of pleasure, so allow Leo's sunshine-y energy to help you shake the seriousness of Virgo season in your love life during the first half of this transit — as well as counteract some of the passion-killing energy of Mars retrograde. And once the Sun moves into Libra for the second half of Venus in Leo 2020, embracing balance is key: 'Tis equally important to give as it is to receive when it comes to love, so do a hefty amount of both this month. It's more fun that way!

Here's your Venus in Leo love horoscope so you know what's in store romantically for the month ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With Venus lighting up a fellow fire sign's territory, you're in for a hot month full of flirtation and pleasure, Aries. If you're single, this is an amazing time for your dating life, as you'll have plenty of prospects who are on the same page as you when it comes to having fun. If you're in a relationship, focus on breaking out of your routine and being more playful and affectionate with each other to maintain your spark.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may not feel like getting dolled up and showing off your lover in public this month, but you can turn up the heat and get flashy at home just as easily. Up the romantic energy in your living by investing in some extra glam and sensual touches — think new silky sheets, some intoxicating scented candles, and fresh red roses displayed in a pretty vase. It'll put you (and your partner) in the mood for love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you feel like flirting with someone this month, Gemini, don't hold back — now's the time to use your gift of gab to express your feelings and build romantic connections. If you're single, you might find that social media or dating apps are a good way to connect with some fresh faces during this transit. If you're in a relationship, plan some fun day trips where you and your partner can catch each other up on what's happening.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a sentimentalist at heart, Cancer, so emotional connection in romance is a big deal to you — but a generous gift once in a while never hurt anyone. Show your affections by spoiling your lover with an unexpected gift, or plan an extra-splurgey date night with your crush. If you're generous, they'll be more likely to return the favor, and it'll make you feel loved in the best way this month.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

All eyes are on you, Leo — because with romantic Venus glowing in your sign this month, you're the belle of the cosmic ball and you know it. You're feeling like your hottest and most confident self, so don't be afraid to get a little bolder when it comes to love. Take advantage of this confidence boost by expressing your feelings — and take solace in knowing that your partner or crush will be totally enamored by you no matter what.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

We'll be in the middle of Virgo season when Venus enters Leo, so you'll be more focused on your own priorities rather than romance — but that doesn't mean you're shutting the door on love. Instead of making a commitment to someone else right now, give yourself space to daydream about what qualities in lover will satisfy you. Once you know what you want out of a relationship, you'll be in a better place to seek it out.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're a true romantic, Libra, and you'll want to show off that side of yourself to the fullest this month. If you're in a relationship, now's a great time to make joint plans with friends (which will also be a perfect opportunity to show off your cutie and integrate them into your social circle). If you're single and ready to mingle, let your crew know you're on the market — and don't shy away from a potential blind date or matchmaking sitch if a friend has someone in mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're sparkling within your career right now, Scorpio, so it's important that you find a lover who's fully on-board with your success. Your ideal partner is someone who should gas you up and make you feel like the star that you are — so don't settle for anyone who tries to make you feel small. The brighter you shine, the more you'll attract people who are on your level.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With Venus in a fellow fire sign, you're at your most adventurous when it comes to love, Sag. If you're single, you'll be craving romantic connection with someone who can help you broaden your horizons, inspire new ideas, or who shares exciting interests with you — an ideal partner is someone who can help you grow! If you're in a relationship, keep things fresh by getting a little wild in the bedroom — or simply cooking an adventurous recipe together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You know what makes a relationship sparkle, Capricorn? Boundaries — that's why this is a great month to let go of any hang-ups in love and get real about setting healthy limits. If you want a relationship that shines, it requires a lot of unseen work beneath the surface. Thankfully, you know how to buckle down and face a challenge, so focus on being super real with your partner or dating prospects and building the foundation for a healthy connection in love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Venus is lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and putting romance on the brain, Aquarius. If you're single, you'll likely be more assertive about what you're looking for in love, and you may even be more inclined to pursue a committed relationship with someone if they play their cards right. If you're linked up, now's a great time to get super open and express your desires — and encourage your partner to do the same.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a gentle water sign, you usually like to roll with the tide, Pisces — but this month, you'll be inspired to stay busy and keep pleasure at the forefront, which means you'll be putting a lot of energy toward love. If you're single, make time in your schedule for some virtual date nights. And if you're in a relationship, now's a great time to connect by doing something healthy and fun together, such as taking a workout class or collaborating on a creative project.