Virgo Season Is Bringing Much-Needed Clarity To Our Love Lives This Month

We'll spend the duration of Virgo season 2020 wrapping up what's left of the summertime — and of course, this also means deciding what's next for our summer flings. Thankfully, Virgo season is bringing a much-needed clarity and focus to our love lives this month that will help all zodiac signs get real about their situation-ships and figure out what is and isn't working. Knowing how Virgo season 2020 will affect your zodiac sign's love life can help you make the most of the Virgo vibes when it comes to sex, dating, and relationships.

With the Sun in Virgo, we're all looking at love from a more practical lens, so we likely won't have much of a tolerance for games and immaturity in the relationship department. We'll also be more attentive to details. This means if your crush or partner is doing the right things, it'll catch your eye and win your affections — but if they're slacking, their underwhelming performance will stand out like a sore thumb. Virgo's perfectionistic streak can make us feel more high-maintenance in love, but it's all in the name of improving our relationships and cleaning up any messy summer flings developed during the dramatic past month of Leo season.

And of course, it's also necessary to check up on our resident love and sex planets, Venus and Mars. Planet of love and romance Venus will transition out of commitment-focused Cancer on September 6 and move into the flashy, dramatic, and expressive realm of fiery Leo. However, sex planet Mars goes retrograde in Aries on September 9 — and combined with Virgo season's tendency to be overly-critical, we might find that sexual connection doesn't flow with as much ease as we'd like it to for the latter half of the season. To counteract this, lean into the fire sign energy of Venus in Leo by going over-the-top with romantic gestures, being generous with gift-giving, and embracing a playful approach to love that'll reduce stress and emphasize pleasure.

The cosmic energy of romance will manifest differently for everyone, so find out how Virgo season 2020 will affect your love life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got the opportunity to bring a lot of fun, joy, and energy into your love life this season, Aries — but you have to prioritize your responsibilities first. Just because dating prospects are popping up left and right (and they are!) doesn't mean you should let yourself get swept off your feet and throw your wellness to the wayside. Strike a balance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Virgo season is a great time for you to embrace a sense of playfulness in love and enjoy the fun and lighthearted parts of romance, Taurus. If you're single, schedule a few virtual date nights, or if you're already linked up, do creative activities together at home that bring a renewed sense of joy and inspiration into your relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're focused on tending to your own needs right now and making yourself feel more at home with where you're at — but that doesn't mean you can't make time for a romantic connection. By the latter half of Virgo season, you'll be texting your fingers off and chatting on the phone with your crush into the wee hours of the night. Get to know someone on your terms, and don't be afraid to take it slow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's easy for you to express yourself in love right now Cancer — and that's a good thing, especially given your tendency to bottle up your feelings. While you'll be more adept at putting your emotions into words, you'll find that sensual connection becomes even more important as the season goes on. Don't be afraid to ask your lover for an intimate massage!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your love life will definitely pick up this month, and you'll be feeling like the center of attention when it comes to romance — but you may also be quietly assessing the things you value in relationships and taking stock of whether your current situation-ships are delivering in a way that makes you feel appreciated. Don't let yourself get overcritical or drown the feelings by splurging on gifts — be open and honest.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're the center of the zodiac show this month, Virgo, and your sparkle is catching everyone's eye — it seems you can have whatever you want in a relationship. But right now, it's important to carve out some much-needed you time and prioritize your own healing and growth. Don't rush into a fling or commitment without making sure it's what you're looking for.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're slowing things down this month in a lot of ways, Libra, so even though you love to be in love, remember that you're on a spiritual journey toward self-discovery and healing — and your relationships should allow space for that. Instead of actively looking for love, trust your intuition. Spending time with friends and community can help you feel loved in other ways.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This is a busy and hectic month for you, Scorpio, so you'll have to learn to balance your love life with all the other things you have on your plate. You're feeling called to be more active in your community and also have a lot of momentum going at work that you want to keep up with — so be upfront about your responsibilities with your partner or the person you're dating and be sure they can keep up, too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've been going deep and trudging through the intense and intimate parts of your relationships (and yourself) lately, Sag — but this month you're able to take what you've learned and start having some fun. Let your naturally adventurous side shine and take some risks when it comes to love and dating.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Virgo season is asking you to go beyond the communicative relationship work you've been focusing on lately and get even deeper — it's time to show your vulnerable side and open up to your partner in new ways. As a stoic earth sign, wearing your heart on your sleeve doesn't come naturally. However, you'll find that your spirit is more willing to embrace new ways of thinking this month. Focus on vulnerability.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're getting real with yourself right now, Aquarius, and it's inspiring you to get real about your relationships, too. Your mindset around love will shift into a more commitment-focused gear, so don't be surprised if you find yourself wanting more from a crush. If you're in a relationship, evaluate the dynamics you share and discussing openly what's working and what's not.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're feeling dreamy as ever, Pisces, and it's manifesting with a lot of emphasis on your romantic relationships. However, remember that real partnership isn't just about fantasy — keeping things casual has been your strategy the past month, and it's been a lot of fun. But if you want to get real with someone, you'll have to ensure that they're supporting your overall well-being and growth.