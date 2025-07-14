There comes a time before every big purchase when you might ask yourself, “Do I really need this?” If you don’t pause for a moment — and if you tend to blow your budget as a result — then you need to check out this flow chart that encourages you to slow down and think about what you truly want and need.

A creator on the TikTok channel @streetcents shared an easy-to-use flow chart that’s designed to help you decide if you should spend money or keep it tucked away in savings. To get your answer, the “Should I Buy It?” chart directs you through a series of key questions that help you figure out if a purchase will fit into your life and budget.

While the flow chart was made for teens, its simplicity is what makes it perfect for anyone, especially if you’re new to budgeting or appreciate no-nonsense savings hacks. It’s something you can reference when you’re standing in the aisle of TJ Maxx lusting over a throw pillow or when you’re scrolling Instagram and get a targeted ad for hiking shoes. It can even help you steer clear of “spaving.”

Instead of immediately hitting “add to cart,” follow the flow chart below and see where it leads you.

Should You Buy It?

Screenshot this flow chart and keep it handy for when you’re shopping, both online and IRL. When you see something you like and feel the burning urge to buy, look at the question at the top of the flow chart and ask yourself, “Do I actually need it? Will it improve my life?”

If it’s something you need — like a piece of furniture, clothes for work, or a replacement beauty product — then follow the “Yes, I need it” path. From there, ask yourself, “Can I easily afford it?” meaning you won’t have to put off other bills, swipe a credit card, or go into debt to pay for it.

If you can easily afford it, great! Go ahead and buy it. Otherwise, consider how to get the item without breaking the bank, such as waiting for a sale, searching for deals, or setting aside money little by little to make it easier to snag in the future. This is a great way to approach buying nice running shoes, a new couch, or other pricy things that’ll improve your life.

If your answer to the “Do I actually need it?” question is “No, but I want it,” then follow that path down the flow chart. From there, you’ll ask yourself if you’ll still love the item in a month.

This approach is often suggested in viral money-saving hacks on TikTok. One creator recommended adding your “wants” to your notes app, while others suggest waiting a full 30 days before you buy. That way, you can ride out the initial desire to splurge and see if you want the item versus just getting caught up in the heat of the moment — something that’s easy to do when scrolling, seeing sales, or shopping with friends.

The same approach applies to this flow chart. Take a moment to consider whether you’ll still love the item in a month. Think about the $25 lip balm you thought you needed but have since lost, or the viral cowboy boots you just had to have but never wear. If the answer is “probably not,” that’s your cue to keep it pushing and not buy the item.

If you really, truly believe you’ll still use, want, and appreciate the item in a month, then ask yourself the “Can I easily afford it?” question and follow the prompts from there. It may feel like the quiz in the back of a Y2K teen magazine, but it might jus help you think twice about unnecessary splurging.