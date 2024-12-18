For many people, the Christmas season starts the day after Thanksgiving. For me, it kicks off on Dec. 1, aka the beginning of “Vlogmas.” It doesn’t matter if my neighborhood is already covered with twinkling lights, I’ve heard Mariah Carey’s voice while sipping hot cocoa, or I’ve gone ice skating during a gentle snowfall. The season won’t feel real until I’ve watched 15 minutes of a stranger’s wishlist.

ICYMI, many social media creators spend the 25 days leading up to Christmas in a suspended state of “Vlogmas,” during which they aim to post content every single day to show off their gift ideas, holiday baking, shopping trips, and advent calendars — and it fills me with what I can only describe as pure holiday joy.

Vlogmas started in 2011 when YouTuber Ingrid Nilsen started posting daily Christmas-themed videos. It quickly became a trend and a challenging but fun way for creators to boost their engagement. Back then, I was kicking my feet and watching with big, starry eyes, especially during the trend’s peak around 2019. My deeply nostalgic side loves that it’s making a comeback on TikTok, where there are millions of Vlogmas posts this year.

When it comes to Vlogmas I will watch pretty much anything. I love it all. Show me your tree, your gift guides, your family’s antics. Reveal your shopping lists, your go-to cookie recipe, and the reindeer pajamas you put on your dog. I’ll happily come along if you go to the mall or watch as you unbox a tree-scented candle. Catch me at home having a parasocial relationship. We are friends. This is our holiday.

This year I’m making a point to watch Aimee France, aka @yungkombucha420, who’s been showing off her holiday baking, busy schedule, and mustard advent calendar. In the comments under her Vlogmas day 12 video fellow revelers said, “My show is on!” Another wrote, “This is my reality TV” while someone else said, “This and a bowl of cereal.” And I couldn’t agree more.

Opening the app daily is like opening my own version of an advent calendar. What will I see? What delights will I behold? It might be a lifestyle vlog like @valerietaiylorr’s that shows her setting up for holiday parties or decking her home with holiday decor.

It could be an organizing vlog like the ones posted by @carterfordays, who takes you along for grocery shopping trips and workouts while festive music blasts in the background. Under the Day 16 video someone said, “Commenting to stay on Christmas TikTok.”

Other Vlogmas videos focus on skin care, cooking, movies, and gift wrapping. It doesn’t matter what the video is about or how long it lasts. 15 seconds? 15 minutes? I’ll happily watch them all.

While I like to let various Vlogmas videos play on repeat in the background as I go about my day, I always drop everything and look over to see what’s on someone’s Christmas wishlist.

For @arminarshe, her list included a Pat McGrath Labs lipstick, a Rhode phone case, and a pair of fuzzy Uggs. Meanwhile @gabriellarongstad suggested a Kindle, Apple headphones, and Glossier You perfume as ideal presents. Are these items on my wishlist? No. But for me, Vlogmas is more about the nostalgic vibes and behind-the-scenes peek into someone else’s life versus actually trying to emulate it.

Of course, I also love that many vlogs make it feel like I’m on Facetime with a friend as they run errands, decorate, and take full advantage of everything the season offers. That is and always will be the joy of Vlogmas — and why I won’t be looking away until Jan. 1.