Your Bank Account's Tarot Reading For Wednesday, February 26

Today’s card is the Eight of Wands. In a tarot reading, it suggests life is happening quickly in the next 24 hours. There will be forward momentum, speedy decisions to be made, and/or rapid-fire changes coming your way — so brace yourself for a zesty day.

As it relates to your bank account, the Eight of Wands suggests you’re making good progress towards your financial goals. If you check your savings account today, you might be surprised by how much you’ve racked up in the past month, even though you’re well aware that you’ve been making a concerted effort to save. All of those little changes you’ve been implementing, like cooking at home? It really does add up fast.

The artwork on the card shows a group of wands sailing through the sky, and it suggests a sense of action and inspiration is in the air. You might have some savvy business ideas pop into your head, a few fun money-making opportunities that turn up out of the blue, or a lucrative business trip that requires you to leave tomorrow. This isn’t going to be just another boring Wednesday.

For some, the appearance of the Eight of Wands could hint that money is going to fly out of your bank account just as fast as it flew in. You might get a flat tire or have to go to urgent care, and just like that you’ll be out a few hundred bucks.

You may also feel pressured to overspend on something big, like a vacation with a friend who is begging — no, pleading — for you to join them. Before you toss them $500 bucks via Venmo, take a sec to think about whether or not you can swing it. Unless it’s your best friend’s wedding and you’re the literal maid of honor, you may be able to get out — or talk them into a cheaper hotel.

The Eight of Wands reminds you to be ready for anything. Some may experience a lot of success with a small business, possibly in the form of an influx of orders. Others may feel inspired to apply for a job that feels a little risky. Some may feel like a new role at work is snagging positive attention, and the potential for a raise. Just like a wand piercing through the air, this card suggests you’ll be able to handle whatever flies your way.

