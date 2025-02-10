If you aren’t too happy with the current state of your bank account, then you might be in the market to make more money. While it’s often easier said than done, there are quite a few things you can do if you’re tired of sighing every time you see your statements.

The short answer is that you’ll need a part-time job or a side hustle to supplement your current income, but what that looks like will be different for everyone. To zero in on the perfect way to make extra cash, consider your zodiac sign.

Your birth chart has a lot to say when it comes to your interests and energy levels — two things that’ll impact what kind of job you gravitate towards. Not everyone will have the pep (or the desire) to wake up at 5 a.m. to work at a coffee shop, but for some members of the zodiac, that would be a piece of cake.

It’s also true that not everyone has the chops to make it in the arts. While some zodiac signs will want a practical side hustle, others will find success by tapping into their creativity — think selling a handmade mug or starting a Substack. It’s all thanks to the strengths inherent in their chart.

Keep scrolling for the best way for each zodiac sign to make extra money.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images Work As A Barista Or Bartender Aries is an energetic fire sign with a hustler’s spirit. Snag yourself a part-time job as a barista or a bartender and rake in those tips. If anyone has the ability to work early shifts or night shifts it’s you, and you also have the personality for dealing with customers. It’ll be the perfect way to supplement your full-time job, and you might even have fun with it, especially since these places offer an exciting, fast-paced social scene. As a sign ruled by go-getter Mars, you’ll have the place running like a tight ship — and you’ll also appreciate the free espresso.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images Head To Depop As a Taurus you have an eye for beautiful things, but that means your closet is likely filled to the brim. If yours is bursting at the seams, then it would make sense to sift through your piles of clothes and see what you can sell on a secondhand site like Depop, Poshmark, The RealReal, or eBay. As an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, you’ll have a natural knack for photographing your items and posting them in an eye-catching way. To drum up more traffic, you could even share your pics on your socials. This gig will bring in extra money, clean out your home, and help you feel more organized.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Sutthichai Supapornpasupad/Moment/Getty Images Write Away As the chattiest member of the zodiac, Geminis have what it takes to run a fun, successful newsletter. You can use your witty, air sign ways to create a Substack that talks fashion, TV, books — you name it. Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so it shouldn’t be tough for you to find an audience and monetize your project. As it gains traction, look into displays ads, affiliate links, and sponsored content. Another option? Write freelance articles for websites you love.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images Start Pet-Sitting Whether you occasionally watch your friend’s cat or advertise your services on a website like Rover, pet-sitting could be the perfect side job for a loving, caring Cancer. It’s a big responsibility, but people will detect your positive energy and trustworthiness the moment they meet you. As an empathetic water sign, you’ll be able to tune into each pet’s needs and make them feel comfortable while their parents away. But also seriously, is there a better job than hunkering down and hanging out with adorable creatures? Probably not.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images Get That #Sponcon As a confident Leo, it wouldn’t take much for you to gain followers on social media. Leo is ruled by the sun, which means people gravitate towards you, and it’s also a fire sign, which means you have energy to spare. While other folks might feel too shy or embarrassed to post on TikTok, you have no shame — in the best way. Share GRWMs, OOTDs, vacation vlogs, or simply hop on trending sounds and hope that you go viral. To start earning money via TikTok's Creator Fund, you only need 10,000 followers, so get started!

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images Tutor As an organized earth sign, Virgos have what it takes to tutor kids in the evenings and on weekends. It might mean going to someone’s house to guide a sixth-grader through their math homework, or working part-time at a learning center where you help high schoolers ace the SATs. Virgos are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, which means you’ll be able to explain tough concepts with ease. And it also means you’ll have energy to space after your 9-to-5. (This job can pay really well, too!)

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images Start A Podcast While this idea would be a total flop for others signs, it could actually be quite lucrative for talkative, entertaining Libras. You’re an air sign, which means you quite literally never run out of things to say, and you’re also ruled by Venus, which means you have an eye for trends. Your finger is constantly on the pulse when it comes to what people want to talk about. Folks with Libra placements also tend to be connected, which means you’ll never be short on guests. Ask friends of friends if they’d want to come on and talk about books, music, dating — you name it. Once your podcast gets off the ground, you can look into ads and sponsors.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Jose Luis Raota/Moment/Getty Images Resell Thrifted Items Scorpios have a good eye when it comes to thrifting. As an intuitive water sign, you can immediately tell when an item has a fun story, and you can also picture in your mind’s eye who might want to buy it. To get extra cash, go to thrift stores and estate sales in search of unique items, and then post them on a site like Etsy. To really get into it, consider renting a stall at an antique emporium. For a monthly fee you’ll have your own table full of fun items for people to shop.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Studio CJ/E+/Getty Images Start Dog-Walking Nothing could be better suited to a Sagittarius than dog-walking. If you need to make extra money, post signs around town and online, tell your friends, or connect with a site like Wag! — and then slowly build your client list. As a fun-loving fire sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, you’ll love the freedom this side hustle offers, as well as the dogs. Imagine making your own hours, hanging out with puppies, and hitting your step count? Perfecto.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) andresr/E+/Getty Images Run An Airbnb As a no-nonsense Capricorn who likely has a really nice home, you could consider renting out your space on an app like Airbnb. It could be the perfect way to fund a vacation or earn a little extra money while you’re out of town on business. List your space, rent out a room, or consider buying a small studio as an investment property — and get some tenants in there ASAP. People with this earth sign placement are savvy when it comes to investing, so this idea might not be too far-fetched.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images Deliver Groceries Aquarians aren’t going to mess around when it comes to making money. This sign, ruled by forward-thinking Uranus, will take on a side hustle like grocery delivery without a second thought. Not only does this job allow you to work your own hours — perfect for a quirky air sign who marches to the beat of their own drum — but it’s also a way to get extra money fast when you need to pay a bill, make rent, or simply bankroll your weekend fun.