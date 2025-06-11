Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, June 11

Today’s pull is the Queen of Cups. It represents warmth, kindness, healing, support, and it also calls in your intuitive side.

This is an ideal card to see on the day of the strawberry full moon, which peaked around 3:44 a.m. ET. It’s named for late spring’s strawberry season and hints at themes of abundance and growth. Because it’s rising in the sign of Sagittarius, it also happens to be one of the most potent and powerful full moons we’ve had in years, making it perfect for ~manifesting~.

If you’ve been meaning to check in with yourself or want feel more grounded, this is the perfect time. Even though you likely have work — hi, Wednesday — you can still slow down, get centered, and practice gratitude as you go about your day. Think about what you’d like to do in the coming weeks, and start planting those seeds. Then meditate, journal, or set those goals into motion.

Today is also about your boundaries. Since this card hints at healing, it suggests you’ll want to lie low and have a cheeky little self-care moment. Feel like staying in? Grabbing a quick nap? Not answering your texts for a few hours? Don’t give into the pressure to reply, especially if you’re too busy watching Love Island in bed.

The Queen of Cups is all about emotional intelligence, too. Instead of getting frustrated at minor annoyances, keep a cool, calm head and start problem-solving. This card suggests you’ll be in the right mood to handle it all with ease.

The Queen also has a lot of nurturing energy, so don’t be surprised if you have to play the role of therapist for a friend or help your partner relax after a bad day. Without overstepping your boundaries, go ahead and be the person they need in that moment. You’ll make a bigger impact than you think.

For more, check out your horoscope.