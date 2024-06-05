Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, June 5

As the moon shifts into curious Gemini in the early morning, tackle your day with vigor, enthusiasm, and a playful attitude. When the moon progresses through Gemini and falls into Jupiter’s path, your casual and outgoing attitude will attract positive attention. This optimistic alignment with the planet of aspiration and growth encourages generosity and exploration.

Later, a quick meeting between the moon and Mercury in Gemini brings free-thinking energy to help you brainstorm fresh ideas. Your willingness to try and learn something new will ease the obstacles in your way. Go with the flow.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Choose your words carefully; your advice is more influential than you think. Saying less will have a greater impact than talking endlessly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An impulsive purchase will bring a dose of satisfaction. To avoid regrets, invest in pieces you’ll be able to enjoy for a long time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Feast your eyes on new opportunities to grow. You will come alive today and find yourself when immersed in a new environment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don’t mistake your anxiety for intuition. When you are calm and still, your wise inner voice will offer clear direction.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your social life is buzzing with activity. Try not to get too distracted from your goals as you help your friends to achieve theirs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Exaggerating may get your point across, but it will harm your reputation. Don’t talk yourself up too much at work if you don’t have the skills to back up your claims.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may think you have the answer, but you’ve only got one piece of the puzzle. Be careful of the assumptions you make.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today, you’re particularly well-equipped to make clever decisions that leave a positive impact on your savings. Consider your bank account before you impulsively swipe your credit card.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Single? A broader view of your love life will revive your hope that your ideal partner is around the corner. If you’re in a relationship, follow your curiosity and explore interests that are uniquely your own.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Don’t dissect your problems; zoom out to get the big picture. Your holistic perspective will bring new solutions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Regardless of your relationship status, spend time with those who can stimulate your mind as much as your body. If you’re single, taking an open-minded approach to dating will pull you toward surprising people.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A restless urge to expand your horizons is filling your mind with inspiration to move or travel. Don’t be too hasty to make a decision. Finding a home away from home will satiate your desire for a new environment.

