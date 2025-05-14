Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, May 14

Today’s tarot pull is the Six of Cups. This super cute card represents nostalgia, childhood memories, and all things cozy and comfortable.

To me, that means your Wednesday should be all about relaxation. If you can slow down, do it. If you can take a longer lunch break, snag it. And if you can wriggle out of happy hour plans, go ahead and wriggle. The Six of Cups is all about reconnecting with yourself and your past, and not pushing yourself to do anything extra.

Instead, imagine how good it would feel to go home, make your favorite comfort meal — mac and cheese, perhaps? — and watch a TV show you loved as a kid. This card is likely popping up because you’ve been stressed, and sometimes the best remedy is to dial it back. You may be on edge, but it’s nothing a few episodes of Gilmore Girls won’t fix.

If you want, you can even go so far as to do something actually childlike and nostalgic. To leave the adult world behind for a day, pop into the dollar store and buy bubbles, a hula hoop, or sidewalk chalk, and then take yourself to a park. Seriously.

It sounds silly, but that’s the point. As you attempt to blow the biggest bubble anyone’s ever seen, you might just forget about meetings, breakups, dry Hinge convos — you name it. If you would rather stay home, then play a soothing game, draw in your journal, or paint your nails Barbie pink. It’ll have you feeling right as rain in no time.

This card could also hint at a desire to talk to someone from your past — no, not your ex — or someone who makes you feel comfortable. If it’s been ages since you last chatted on the phone, then call your sister or your old roommate, or do a quick mid-week catch-up with your mom. Keep the convo light, and by the time you hang up, you should feel more refreshed.

For some, the Six of Cups could also be a sign that you’ll feel the need to nurture someone else. Does your partner seem down? Your coworker out of sorts? If so, perk them up with a little treat or a moment of attention. The effort will be worth it.

