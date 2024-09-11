Each Zodiac Sign’s Comfort Food, Revealed

When you’re stressed, tired, sad — or just feeling a little bit blah — it won’t be long before your mind wanders to your go-to comfort food. This is the meal that’s proven itself time and time again to fix what ails you. It can cure a bad mood, mend a broken heart, and lull you into a cocoon of coziness before you go to bed.

For some, the ideal comfort food is hot and spicy or crunchy and savory. For others, it’s sugary and sweet. Everyone’s go-to comfort food is unique, which is why there’s a perfect one for each and every zodiac sign.

Certain zodiac signs are definitely more prone to stress than others, so they need a comfort food that works overtime. Instead of a little cookie or a measly bowl of popcorn, they require a meal that ticks multiple boxes, like a big, warm, cheesy burrito or a melty pizza.

Other zodiac signs are driven by nostalgia when in search of comfort. For them, the coziest foods stem from family recipes and favorite flavors that bring them peace of mind or good memories, even if it’s just a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Keep reading below for each zodiac sign’s ideal comfort food.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Fotografía de eLuVe/Moment/Getty Images Nothing speaks to the Aries soul quite like a heaping pile of cheesy, spicy nachos. This is your go-to comfort order when you’re out with friends. If you had a long day, you’ll want the extra large plate — and a margarita to go with it. As a fire sign, you always assume your true form when you’re downing hot sauce and salsa. Nachos have a lot of complex flavors, so you can eat the entire thing without feeling bored. You also love that nachos are easy to make at home. More than once you’ve gone into your kitchen at 2 a.m. to melt some cheese over tortilla chips. It’s often exactly what you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Soup is so Taurus-coded. Whether you have lentils bubbling on your stove or a savory bowl of ramen in front of you in a restaurant, a hot bowl of soup is guaranteed to fix all your problems. As a Venus-ruled earth sign, everything about it is perfectly catered to who you are as a person. You love the aroma and how it instantly makes your house feel like a home. You also appreciate leftovers, which are all but guaranteed when you make a vat of chicken noodle. Soups and stews always taste better the next day, anyway, so making extra is like a little gift to future you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Maskot/DigitalVision/Getty Images When you’re in need of comfort, your mind immediately turns to the nearest drive-thru. As a fast-paced Gemini, you won’t wait around for soup to simmer. You want your comfort food, and you want it now. You feel best when you’re downing a burger, dipping fries into a milkshake, or ordering the sweetest iced coffee known to mankind. The chaos of a whirlwind fast food run is often just what you need when you’re tired, bored, or sad. You’ve also been known to impulsively order fast food for delivery. Nothing beats a late-night cheesy crunch supreme from Taco Bell, especially after a bad day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images Cancers are water signs ruled by the emotional moon, which means it doesn’t take much for you to need some comfort food. Whenever you’re feeling off, sad, or stressed, you like to turn to cozy family recipes that have been passed down for generations, like your grandpa’s chili or your mom’s lasagna. To truly relax and reset, you’ll lean into the process of collecting ingredients and chopping veggies, and you’ll always make sure to have a glass of chilled white wine nearby. You usually feel better the moment your apartment fills up with familiar smells.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) PixelCatchers/E+/Getty Images When you’re seeking comfort you tend to focus more on who you’re eating with rather than what you’re eating. As an outgoing Leo, you’re happy to get sushi, hot pot, curry, vodka rigatoni — or even a lava cake at Applebee’s — as long as you go with a friend. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, you value your social circle and the sense of camaraderie they bring. You’ll vent about your day over a plate of dumplings or whine about a bad date over a pile of mozzarella sticks. As long as your pals are listening, you’ll feel fully healed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images A Virgo’s ideal comfort food is pizza, without a shadow of a doubt. It ticks every box you could possibly have as a busy, stressed-out earth sign. Pizza is the easiest lunch to grab when you’re out and about, and it’s also the perfect panacea when you’re tired after work. You’ll pick up a pie on your way home or treat yourself and order one from your couch. Nothing beats the feeling of a fresh, cheesy pizza arriving at your doorstep. It’s also your go-to reward after you complete tough tasks, like deep-cleaning your entire apartment. The image of a hot slice next to a crispy Diet Coke is what fuels you to get things done.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images As a Venus-ruled air sign, you’re always on the lookout for something sweet. Libras have a deep appreciation for sorbets, cakes, and interesting ice cream flavors, but what really does your heart good is a homemade cookie. Whenever you need a little comfort, you’ll pop into the kitchen and throw some sugary batter in the oven. Making a big batch of chocolate chip cookies and then eating one fresh out of the oven is your idea of heaven.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) LukaTDB/E+/Getty Images As a Scorpio, you define self-care as eating alone in your car. As a water sign who often feels weighed down with emotion, sometimes all you want to do is drive away, grab some cheesy fries, and then find a quiet place to park. You appreciate the simplicity of a good French fry, whether it’s a curly, wedge, or waffle. In fact, you likely have a mental checklist of all the best fry spots in town. You’ll hit up a different one depending on your mood. To truly relax and de-stress, all you need to add is a refreshing drink and your TikTok FYP. Scroll as you snack and you’ll be right as rain in no time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images A Sagittarius can’t walk past a food truck without peeking in. As an adventurous fire sign, you’ll eat anything that’s being sold on the side of the road, whether it’s falafel, loaded fries, a giant pretzel, or ice cream. You find it comforting to chat with the cook, especially when they share fun facts about their family or history, and you also love to scour a menu. Food trucks are an opportunity to try new flavors, which often hit the spot when you’re feeling bored or blah. You also appreciate the convenience of eating on the go. Your idea of a perfect meal? Grabbing a gyro and walking around while you chew.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Grace Cary/Moment/Getty Images Capricorns are all about the basics when it comes to comfort food. You spend your entire week meal prepping and running around, so when it’s finally time to wind down you want something extra easy to make. Enter: mac and cheese. You’re happy to dump a box of Annie’s into a pot. This is your go-to after a long day when you just need to eat and go to bed. But when you have more time, that’s when you’ll make it from scratch. As an earth sign, you love the process of slowly adding fancy ingredients, like an assortment of aged cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs before slow-baking your masterpiece in the oven. It hits the spot every time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) enigma_images/E+/Getty Images As an innovative and artistic Aquarius, you love everything about cheese board culture. You had a field day saving pictures and ingredient ideas when boards of all varieties went viral on TikTok. For you, the comfort lies in trying new flavors — and in smashing all of your cravings at once. For something salty, you’ll add pretzels and crackers. For something sweet, grapes, honey, and fig jam. For something savory, you’ll do brie, almonds, or olives. You love making cheese boards to share with friends, but you’re also happy to assemble one when you’re alone. You can make an entire evening out crafting the perfect plate.