19 Nail Polish Colors For A Barbiecore Mani, From Fuchsia To Baby Pink

It goes without saying that
the starring Barbie film Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has all but defined the summer of 2023, with what seems like endless beauty trends (including the “Barbie bangs” hair cut) and pink-hued Barbie collaborations dropping by the day — and across categories, too. Even Burger King hopped on the Barbie bandwagon and dropped a (questionable) hot pink menu item.
The same can be said about buzzy manicures, too, with countless A-listers trying their hand at
the Barbiecore nail art trend in recent months. Namely? Robbie herself on more than one occasion (well, duh), Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B, and many more.
With the sunny summer months cooling off and making way for the fall season, one may think that
the pink obsession would soon fade, too. Though ICYMI, expert manicurists in the industry recently shared with Bustle that pink nail polish will still be major through the autumn months — alongside more expected hues like red and emerald, too.
For the at-home painters who want to get in on the trend, here are 19 editor-approved pink nail polish hues to shop right now, from
bold hot fuchsia to more understated shades of sheer pink. 1 Official Barbie Pink
Worn by stars of the
Barbie movie at the world premiere (including Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, and more), OPI’s Hi Barbie! is a vibrant, classically Barbie-esque shade of hot pink. 2 Margot Robbie’s Sheer Barbie Pink
Worn by Margot Robbie on her pink-filled tour de
Barbie, essie’s Vanity Fairest is a pretty sheer pink that makes for an easy go-to. 4 Pretty Pink At-Home Gel Mani Bubblegum Crush creates the prettiest long-lasting gel manicure in a near-neon pink nail color at-home. 5 Rare Rose Gold
For a rose gold mani that has a pretty chromatic finish,
Nails & Tiaras is a clear go-to. 6 Glam Glitter Pink Press-Ons
For an effortless, ultra-long set in a jelly-like glitter pink shade, Glamnetic’s
Juicy press-ons create a Barbiecore look in seconds. 7 Selena Gomez’s Birthday Mani Hue
This year, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday with a Barbie-inspired manicure thanks to this exact gel nail polish shade called
Sweet Cheeks. 8 Deep Fuchsia
Add a little bit of luxury into your mani-pedi routine with Gucci’s impossible vibrant hue,
Valentine Fuchsia. 10 Vibrant Rose-Red
This fiery, red-hot pink shade of nail polish is aptly named
That’s Hot. 11 Margot Robbie’s World Premiere Glitter Tips
At the world premiere of
Barbie, Margot Robbie (aka the Barbie girl herself), arrived on the red carpet with a pink mani, topped with this exact pink glitter in the shade A Cut Above. 13 Peachy Pink Shimmer
A shimmering coral color that beautifully complements fading summer tans, OPI’s
Princesses Rule! will give your nails an on-trend pearlized finish. 14 Playful Dark Pink Press-Ons
For an effortless Barbie-esque manicure that plays with solid pink hues and pretty French tips, this OPI set called
Barbie Dreamhouse is a total must-have. 15 Funfetti Glitter
Elevate bare nails with some playful glitter polishes, like
Glitter Glue. 16 Luxe Powder Pink
Dazzle Dry creates polish hues that
dry within minutes — and Yoga Mama is a pretty pale pink that looks playful and put together all the same. 17 Sheer Mid-Tone Rose
This mid-tone lavender rose lacquer in the shade
Haute to Trot is for any and every pink lover. 18 Cute Coral Obsession
For those who are into more peachy shades of pink,
Coming Up Roses is a gorgeous coral shade. 19 Deep Purple-Pink Sheen
A fuchsia nail polish color with shimmering purple shifts,
Magenta Mischief is truly a statement lacquer.
