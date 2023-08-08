19 Nail Polish Colors For A Barbiecore Mani, From Fuchsia To Baby Pink

It goes without saying that the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has all but defined the summer of 2023, with what seems like endless beauty trends (including the “Barbie bangs” hair cut) and pink-hued Barbie collaborations dropping by the day — and across categories, too. Even Burger King hopped on the Barbie bandwagon and dropped a (questionable) hot pink menu item.

The same can be said about buzzy manicures, too, with countless A-listers trying their hand at the Barbiecore nail art trend in recent months. Namely? Robbie herself on more than one occasion (well, duh), Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B, and many more.

With the sunny summer months cooling off and making way for the fall season, one may think that the pink obsession would soon fade, too. Though ICYMI, expert manicurists in the industry recently shared with Bustle that pink nail polish will still be major through the autumn months — alongside more expected hues like red and emerald, too.

For the at-home painters who want to get in on the trend, here are 19 editor-approved pink nail polish hues to shop right now, from bold hot fuchsia to more understated shades of sheer pink.

1 Official Barbie Pink OPI <3 Barbie Nail Lacquer, Hi Barbie! Target $11.49 See On Target Worn by stars of the Barbie movie at the world premiere (including Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, and more), OPI’s Hi Barbie! is a vibrant, classically Barbie-esque shade of hot pink.

2 Margot Robbie’s Sheer Barbie Pink Essie Nail Polish, Vanity Fairest Amazon $9.61 See On Amazon Worn by Margot Robbie on her pink-filled tour de Barbie, essie’s Vanity Fairest is a pretty sheer pink that makes for an easy go-to.

6 Glam Glitter Pink Press-Ons Glamnetic Juicy Long Coffin Press-On Nails Ulta $22 See On Ulta For an effortless, ultra-long set in a jelly-like glitter pink shade, Glamnetic’s Juicy press-ons create a Barbiecore look in seconds.

7 Selena Gomez’s Birthday Mani Hue Aprés Nail Gel Couleur, Sweet Cheeks Aprés Nail $14.99 See On Aprés Nail This year, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday with a Barbie-inspired manicure thanks to this exact gel nail polish shade called Sweet Cheeks.

8 Deep Fuchsia Gucci Glossy Nail Polish, Valentine Fuchsia Sephora $33 See On Sephora Add a little bit of luxury into your mani-pedi routine with Gucci’s impossible vibrant hue, Valentine Fuchsia.

11 Margot Robbie’s World Premiere Glitter Tips essie Metallics Nail Polish, A Cut Above Ulta $10 See On Ulta At the world premiere of Barbie, Margot Robbie (aka the Barbie girl herself), arrived on the red carpet with a pink mani, topped with this exact pink glitter in the shade A Cut Above.

13 Peachy Pink Shimmer OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish, Princesses Rule! Ulta $13.99 See On Ulta A shimmering coral color that beautifully complements fading summer tans, OPI’s Princesses Rule! will give your nails an on-trend pearlized finish.

14 Playful Dark Pink Press-Ons OPI <3 Barbie xPRESS/On Press On Nails, Barbie Dreamhouse Ulta $15.99 See On Ulta For an effortless Barbie-esque manicure that plays with solid pink hues and pretty French tips, this OPI set called Barbie Dreamhouse is a total must-have.