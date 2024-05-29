Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, May 29

Tensions are running high today! Defensive Mars is in Aries, raging against asteroid Chriron (the cosmic representation of your deepest wounds). Reign in your criticism or you will aggravate someone’s sensitivity. Your own reactions will point to your insecurities. Pay attention to what — and who — gets a rise out of you.

The moon continues through cool and calm Aquarius, glaring toward Mercury in Taurus. This frustrating alignment makes it difficult to settle on a plan that meets your expectations and criteria.

Have patience. Inspiration will rush in when the moon enters psychedelic Pisces this evening. Keep your journal on your nightstand to write down your ideas.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t be too quick to lash out. Other people are not fixating on your flaws and insecurities like you think they are. Take a deep breath and self-reflect before you assume.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you are unexplainably angry or triggered by others, look deeper within. An emotional wound attached to your past is calling for some TLC.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don’t let clickbait headlines and attention-grabbing social media posts rile you up. If you catch yourself scrolling endlessly, looking to add fuel to your emotional fires, log off.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Assert yourself but don’t go overboard. Intense and public emotional outbursts are difficult for people to forget. Sometimes, space and silence are necessary for you to find the best way to communicate your needs without escalation.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Debates can be healthy, constructive, and beneficial — but watch out for when things get mean. Assert your point without unleashing a vicious attack toward people merely expressing their opinions.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A growing sense of unease will point you toward the deeper feelings you’ve been avoiding. Whatever you aren’t consciously addressing will unconsciously control your life. Pull back the curtains and face your frustrations head on.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Some things are worth the fight; others are petty dramas that aren’t worth your energy. Decipher the difference by observing whether your lack of understanding of others is exacerbating the tension.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Small mishaps throughout your day could all merge into one, leading to grander irritation. Check in with yourself regularly and don’t beat yourself up if things don’t go to plan. You’re not a failure, you’re just having a bad day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When left feeling vulnerable, you may act in ways that push you further away from getting what you want. Notice your patterns of self-sabotage where you unintentionally ruin good opportunities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Nobody can aggravate your wild and untamed reactions quite like family. Be careful when dealing with matters that force you to revisit painful memories. Unresolved feelings may resurface and seize control of the present.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sometimes, it isn't what others say but how you interpret their words through the lens of your pain and frustrations. Stay alert to avoid arguments.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your deep-seated impulses and thoughtless purchases could be attached to a deeper need to prove yourself. Develop your self-worth and think twice before pulling out your credit card.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your May horoscope

What May has in store for your love life

May’s astrological forecast