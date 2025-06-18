Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, June 18

Sensitive energy surges this morning. The moon sails through mystical Pisces, boosting your compassion, creativity, and intuition. If you feel a nudge pulling you in a certain direction, don’t overthink. Go with the flow and follow your inspiration.

By midday, tension and confusion spike. Jupiter squares up to hazy Neptune, exposing your blind belief. Be wary when you encounter idealistic ideas that lack depth. Listen, but discern the truth for yourself before you put your faith in a person or cause.

As the day winds down, the moon enters passionate Aries. However, a run-in with controlled Saturn tames its fire. Conserve your energy. You may be pumped up and ready to take charge, but not everything needs to happen right now. Rest and prepare for tomorrow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t lock your feelings inside, Aries. An honest conversation will offer clarity and help you break the pattern of anxious overthinking.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Becoming the best version of yourself requires a like-minded group that shares your vision. Spend time with friends who energize and inspire you. What does the future look like?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The spotlight is calling your name. Put yourself out there, Gemini, and show people exactly who you are. Your confidence, vulnerability, and authenticity won’t go unnoticed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re reading between the lines today, sensing things that others can’t see. Before you jump to conclusions, take a step back to acknowledge the bigger picture. Are your deeper feelings causing you to over-analyze a situation?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A deep, emotional share will help you feel more connected to someone. You may be surprised by how well they can relate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Instead of competing with your coworkers, share knowledge and opportunities. The relationships you form on the way to the top are more important than you think.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When inspiration strikes, you may lose track of time. Handle your most pressing responsibilities before you dive into the more creative and enjoyable tasks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Now is a great time to express yourself artistically. Channel your feelings into music, painting, dance, or an intimate journal entry. You may be surprised by which emotions surface and how much lighter you feel afterward.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Helping your loved one process their thoughts and feelings may offer a temporary distraction from your own, but eventually, you must address your own issues. Open up to someone today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You may get caught up in conversation with a colleague or a stranger in the grocery store aisle. Live in the moment, Capricorn, and enjoy every opportunity to chat — but don’t neglect your responsibilities or to-do list.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Feeling sentimental, Aquarius? Text a friend about a favorite shared memory, or tell someone exactly how much joy they bring you. Everyone could use the reminder that they are valued and loved.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Prioritize your peace, happiness, and comfort. Follow what feels good, whether that means calling your mom on your lunch break, making dinner plans with friends, or spending a quiet hour practicing yoga.

