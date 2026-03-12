When a friend invites you to an event, you might reply with a quick “Let me check my schedule!” It’s a way to buy yourself time as you decide if you actually want to go. Are you too tired? Do you feel like socializing? Deep down you know you’re not up for it, but you’re afraid to say no. It’s why so many people use a “soft no” instead.

A “soft no” is the antithesis of a firm, assertive response, and in the moment, it can seem a little gentler for all involved. It’s a nice middle ground between saying yes, which locks you into the plans, and saying no, which can come off as a harsh rejection. Instead, you float somewhere in the middle for days, and sometimes even weeks, on end.

A “soft no” is like a safe space that allows you to maintain some flexibility in case you want to change your mind. If you wake up on Saturday and feel like going to the event, cool! You can still go. If not, you never really said “yes” anyway. More importantly, the soft no is a way to spare the people in your life from feeling let down, but it often comes with a cost.

While it’s brimming with good intentions, experts say this response can actually do more harm than good. It leaves the other person hanging, and it also gets their hopes up. When you think about it that way, it feels less fair. Here’s more info on the “soft no,” plus how to avoid it in your relationships.

The “Soft No” Can Be Rude

It makes sense why the “soft no” often seems like the best way to reply to an invite or favor. According to Dr. Jenny Martin, PsyD, a clinical psychologist, it’s a socially-padded way of declining something without actually saying the word no or having to make a decision.

“Instead of giving a clear answer, someone buys time with phrases like ‘Let me get back to you,’” she tells Bustle. “Often the person already knows they’re not going to do the thing. The softness is meant to cushion the other person from disappointment.”

It also feels like a lighter, friendlier response. “People want to be kind, agreeable, and emotionally considerate,” she says. “Many were also raised with the message that saying ‘no’ directly is rude, so the brain searches for a workaround that preserves harmony in the moment.” But in reality, she says, you’re actually managing your own discomfort, instead of protecting the other person.

“Clear communication tends to feel kinder in the long run.”

This isn’t just about hurting your friend’s feelings, but avoiding the surge of anxiety that bubbles up when you’re honest or direct. If you give a soft no, you’re aren’t sparing anyone but yourself. It’s like a quick exit out of an uncomfortable social situation.

The “soft no” also creates a weird sense of uncertainty, which is can be frustrating for anyone planning an event or asking for help. “The other person may keep their calendar open, wait for a reply, or assume the answer might still be yes,” she says. “Over time, it can quietly erode trust. Clear communication tends to feel kinder in the long run because it allows people to plan and move on.”

How To Graciously Say “No”

Whether someone’s planning a party or waiting to see if you’ll cover their work shift, it’s almost always better to give an honest, direct answer right away. If you say yes, stick with the plan. And if you can’t or don’t want to do it, say no.

“An assertive no is direct but respectful,” Martin says. “It doesn’t require a long explanation. Examples might be: ‘I can’t make it, but thank you for thinking of me,’ or ‘I’m not able to take that on right now,’ or ‘I won’t be able to cover that shift.’” It’s simple, clear, and doesn’t leave anyone wondering.

For a close friend, you can be more honest and say something like, “I really wish I could make it, but I’m just so tired/busy/lazy/etc. Let me know about the next one!” Or just send them a picture of you curled up in a blanket burrito. They’ll get the message.

That said, there are some instances where it’s OK to soft no, “particularly in situations involving power dynamics or safety,” Martin says. “For example, declining something from a boss, a stranger, or someone who may react poorly sometimes requires a little more social cushioning. But in close relationships, clarity is usually the more respectful path.”

The biggest benefit of avoiding the soft no is how it strengthens your connections. “When people know your yes means yes and your no means no, it builds reliability and trust,” she says. “Ironically, being clear about your limits is often what makes friendships, work relationships, and dating dynamics feel safer.” The next time you feel the urge to say no, go ahead and spit it out. It’ll make everyone happier.

Source:

Dr. Jenny Martin, PsyD, clinical psychologist, founder of Gemstone Wellness