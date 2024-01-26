If Nara Smith Is All Over Your FYP, This Is For You

A typical scroll through TikTok will reveal a whole host of personalities, like kitchen restockers, GRWM girlies, and OOTD influencers. But every now and then someone truly unique will cross your FYP, like Nara Smith — an influencer who recently went viral when she appeared to try an apple for the first time.

In the video from October, which now has nearly three million views, Smith revealed her latest late-night snack obsession, and it turned out to be cold apple slices with a sprinkle of cinnamon. “I don’t know whether I’m late to this or if people are doing this already or not,” she said while crunching on a honey crisp.

As it goes with social media, Smith’s comments section immediately blew up with hilarious replies like, “wait, an apple with cinnamon? this is truly revolutionary” and “girl, wait till you try water, you’re gonna love it.”

The video did, after all, have slight uncanny valley vibes. But once you take a closer look, it’s clear that Smith has a lot more than apples in her life.

Who Is TikToker Nara Smith?

Steven Simione/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nara Smith, formerly Nara Pellman, is a 22-year-old model. She’s super active on TikTok, where she posts recipes, other late night snack obsessions, snippets of her life as a glam mom of two, and cute moments with her husband — who is also a model.

The couple announced in December that they have a third baby on the way, which might explain Nara’s late-night apple cravings. They’ve also been open about how often they’ve moved, as well as all the sweet things they do for each other as a couple.

According to an Instagram post, it seems that Smith is originally from Germany, and she also has South African heritage. Other fun facts? She appears to travel a lot for work, she snags influencer-style brand deals, and she clearly knows how to serve face in a snapshot.

What truly stands out, though, is Smith’s ability to curate a slow, soothing, yet hyper-glam aesthetic, which is what seems to draw people in for a closer look. The model is always dressed to the nines — even when she’s baking cinnamon rolls.

To add to the vibe, the Smith children have very unique names. There’s a daughter named Rumble Honey, who was born in October 2020, and a son Slim Easy, born in January 2022. And it looks like the new baby will have an interesting moniker, too.

On TikTok, Smith shared that she also likes Pepper and Dawn for a girl with middle names like Cherry or Bubble. For boys, she’s into Frosty, Silver, and Zen, though she did admit they’re “a little out there” and she added they won’t be using them for this baby.

Who Is Nara Smith’s Husband?

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2020, Smith married model Lucky Blue Smith. If you were on Tumblr back in the day, then you likely recognize his face. He was named “Model of the Moment” by Teen Vogue in 2015, and he was a singer in a band called The Atomics with his three sisters. Smith also has a daughter named Gravity Blue, who was born in 2017 with his former partner Stormi Henley.

Smith’s Late Night Obsessions

Like all internet characters who go viral for being themselves — see model Alex Consani’s recent dance with a jug of water — Smith has been busy carving out a niche corner of the internet.

Currently, she has 1.4 million followers and counting. There is, after all, something so unique about a mom who does everyday things, like baking banana bread, while wearing an evening gown and a full face of makeup. So she’s definitely one to watch.