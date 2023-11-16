BeautyTok is overflowing with ways to look gorgeous and glam. We’ve seen the strawberry girl makeup trend, with its pink cheeks and highlighted freckles, as well as balletcore, which is all about looking like a pretty ballerina. It’s been cute — but it’s time we switch things up a bit.

Enter: the uncanny valley makeup trend. Instead of going for rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and long lashes, you want eyeballs that look inhuman, a nose that isn’t quite right, and a mouth that seems like it doesn’t actually know how to speak. (Hey, Siri? Play “Brutus” by The Buttress.)

The uncanny valley is the phenomenon wherein something — usually a robot — looks almost like a human, but not quite. When facial features and movements are just slightly off, it causes a sense of dread and unease that you can’t quite put your finger on. Think creepy CGI animations, the humanoid named Sophia, and each and every one of the cats from Cats.

The look is easy to replicate with makeup whenever you’re in the mood to stand in a dark alley with a top hat on, or when you want to ramble down the street looking like you just downloaded your first walking program. But those aren’t the only times to rock the trend. Keep reading below for eight other perfect occasions for uncanny valley makeup.

1. When You Want Space In The Club

Sometimes a girls’ night out is all about making connections. Other times, you just want to have a fun solo moment in the middle of the dance floor. When the latter is the vibe, get ready for the evening by applying vertical black eyeshadow and your best silicone-like shade of lipstick, and go paint the town red. If anyone should dare sidle up to you at the club, slowly pivot towards them to reveal your uncanny valley aesthetic — and they’ll be as good as gone.

2. When You’d Like To Stand Eerily In Doorways

If this makeup trend is good for anything, it’s peering eerily around doorways. To really nail the look, all you need are eyes that look glassed-over like a doll’s, as well as an overly powdered forehead that appears to barely cover the array of working mechanisms underneath. Lower the lights, stand in the hallway, and glance in at your loved ones from a 45-degree angle. They’ll love it.

3. When You Want To Scare Away Your Ex

Gone are the days of dressing up to go to the grocery store simply because you might run into your ex. Sure, it would be really great if you both reached for an apple at the same time and they suddenly realized you’re more beautiful than ever and then begged for you back. But it would be even more fun to stand at the end of the cereal aisle under a flickering bulb with fresh uncanny valley makeup. One look and that Target store is all yours, baby.

4. When You Need To Show Your Sleep Paralysis Demon Who’s Boss

Has your sleep paralysis demon been overdoing it lately? Flip the script by standing in the corner of your bedroom at night while wearing uncanny valley makeup. When they sneak in to stand at the foot of your bed, subtly clear your throat to get their attention. As their hellish form turns to see what’s there, they’ll be frightened when they’re met with your beady, half-alive eyes. Consider it payback time.

5. When You’re Walking Alone At Night

The internet is full of useful tips for getting home safely after a night out. To keep others at bay, TikTok suggests you try running home from the bars so no one can mess with you. It may do the trick, but it’ll require some effort. If you’re feeling more low-key, simply don uncanny valley makeup and walk at your own pace.

6. When You’re Nervous Before A Big Presentation

It’s recommended to take five minutes to do a power stance before a big meeting so that you feel confident and in control. To boss it up even more, remember to wear your uncanny valley makeup. Robots are known for being smart, after all, so everyone will automatically believe everything you say.

7. When You Want The Kitchen To Yourself

Nothing’s worse than sharing a kitchen with a roommate, especially if you experience kitchen anxiety. Sometimes you just want to cook dinner without an audience watching your every move, and yet they don’t always take the hint. Short of asking them for a little space, it might help to rise up slowly from behind the counter with a face full of uncanny valley makeup. Trust me — it works every time.

8. When Aunt Janet Has ~Questions~ About Your Life

Every holiday season brings with it a bunch of prying relatives, like Aunt Janet who’s always asking way too many questions about your personal life. If you suspect you’ll be seated near her at the table, make sure you show up with uncanny valley makeup on. Then, to get the jump on the awkwardness, reach for the mashed potatoes, slowly cock your head to the side, and ask her if she’d like any. It’s what a human would do.