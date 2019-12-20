What Your Sex Life Will Look Like In 2021, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Say adieu to 2020, and hello to 2021. Now that we've made it through this crazy year, it's time to start the next one with a bang — literally. In other words, it's time to check out our sex life horoscope for 2021 because, astrologically, there's a lot going on this upcoming year and it's looking steamy for a lot of signs.

"In general in 2021, the good news is plenty with regards to love and sex," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "Mars — the ruler of libido and passion — and Venus — planet of relationships and sexual pleasure, are mostly at full strength! Venus does go retrograde at the very tail end of December 2021, which does cross some relationship signals, but she’s mostly traveling in the sky at full speed all year."

In astrology, the horoscope wheel is divided into 12 different parts or "houses", that represent different areas in your life. According to Semos, sex and passion can show up in either your fifth house of love, dating, and passion, your seventh house of partnerships and commitment, or your eighth house of intimacy and merging. "When we have certain auspicious astrological events in these places (think: New Moons, Full Moons, Eclipses, or certain beneficial planets), those are the extra-spicy times for our zodiac sign," Semos says.

This year, each zodiac sign will get their fair share of excitement in the sex and intimacy department. So here's what you can expect in your sex life in 2021, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Birthday sex will be on the agenda this year for you rams. This year, Aries season coincides with Venus moving into Aries. Because of this, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, that you can expect a month full of pleasure. "Venus in Aries is extremely magnetic, energetic, and full or romantic yearnings, and Venus here is also extremely ardent in her pursuit of pleasure. This will not be a time to hang back waiting for partners to come to you, it will be a proactive, positive time, where Aries’ will be feeling extremely in their fiery element." In general, 2021 also looks so much better for you than 2020 in terms of sex and dating. So take advantage of the positive energy coming your way and have fun!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Mars, the planet of plassion, will be in Taurus from the beginning of the year to early March. According to Monahan, Mars in Taurus is extremely sensual, and having Mars conjunct your Sun sign will lead to some very lustful energy. "Mars in Taurus revels in touch and physical closeness," she says. "You will possess an extra enthusiasm for the pursuit of sensual pleasures during this time." Mark your calendar for Jan. 9 when Venus in Capricorn will make a "lovely" trine to Mars. You'll be feeling extra confident that day, you'll be attracting all kinds of admirers.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The social butterflies of the zodiac may have had it extra rough in 2020 due to a Venus Retrograde in their sign. If you've felt like your love life has been a little lackluster recently, don't worry. The upcoming year is going to be much better. According to Monahan, Mars goes into Gemini at the start of March, which will herald a six week period of action for you. "Mars in Gemini is extremely witty, and you may find yourself extra eloquent and effusive when seducing perspective lovers whether in person or over Zoom," she says. "It's perfect if we are still in lockdown in March." This time period will be also extra potent for sexting or talking out your sexual fantasies in detail before taking it to the bedroom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Mars enters Cancer on April 23, which will put the focus on the pursuit of pleasure. "This ingress of Mars will spark of a period of confidence, energy and enthusiasm, especially when it comes to your sex life," Monahan says. Venus will also join Mars in your sign on June 3 and will stay around until June 12, which will be amazing for your love and sex life. This combination of planets will bring about a time for heightened sexual desire and feelings. "Mark this week in your calendar as it will be one of the best weeks in chart for getting it on," Monahan says.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Lucky Leos will be ringing in the new year with Venus hanging out in the fifth house of sex and romance. So if anyone's going to be starting off 2021 with a bang, it's most likely going to be you. "You're known for your confident ways but January in particular is when you will be feeling extremely confident and assertive about going after what you want," Leo says. "You might also share your feelings with others more easily at this time, or express yourself through artistic endeavors. Your great warmth and sunny disposition will be very hard to resist at the turn of the year." Jupiter, the planet of expansion has also moved into your house of partnerships, so finding a partner may be a big focus for you in 2021.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) If you are looking to improve your sex life, you make take a very systematic approach to it. For instance, you may decide to take a course on sexual exploration or read books about sexuality. It's all about learning. According to Monahan, you'll be starting the new year with a desire to improve all facets of your life due to Saturn and Pluto moving into your sixth house of health. "Health will definitely be the focus of 2021, so try and link up health and sex," Monahan says. "You may even want to work up a sweat in the bedroom."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) With a lot of planets moving through Air signs right now, Libras will be feeling right at home. According to Monahan, you've had Mars hanging out in your house of partnerships for almost half of 2020. "Mars here can be a mixed bag, yes, but it provides more energy to dedicate to relationships and sex," she says. "On the downside, Mars is also the planet of war, so it can sometimes coincide with combative behavior." This all changes though on Jan. 6 when your relationships will start to take on a more harmonious and gentle tone. The new years may not be the most passionate one for you, but sometimes it's nice to take a break to work on other issues in your romantic life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Your sex life will be looking pretty good in 2021, especially during the first two months of the year when Mars in Taurus will be opposite your Sun. According to Monahan, this can bring about a lusty and sensual period for you. You'll also have a good time around Feb. 21 to March 20 when the Sun transits your fifth house of sex and creativity. "Transits to the fifth House shows us how active or inactive our sex life can be ," Monahan says. "With the Sun there, it will mean you have a lot of energy and potential to expand this area of your life."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarius will be starting the new year with Venus in their sign. Because of this, Monahan says you'll be feeling extra adventurous, fun-loving, and reckless. "Sagittarius rarely talk about their feelings, but with Venus here for New Years Day, why not make a resolution to talk more about your desires and needs," she says. "The start of 2021 is a great time to evaluate how you feel and what you want in relation to your sex life." If you're not getting enough or something, speak up. Don’t be afraid to ask your partner for more passion and feeling in the new year.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Saturn, planet of restriction has left your sign which will feel like a big weight lifted off your shoulders. What does this mean for your sex life? Well for one, you will be into more recreational pursuits. "When Saturn is in the same sign as your sign which it has been for pretty much the past three years, the focus tends to be on serious matters like your job, getting ahead, or your 10 year plan," Monahan says. "Now that Saturn has left, many of you will be feeling like branching out into new experiences." This could mean preferring casual sex over serious partners. There will be a retrograde in Venus in your sign at the end of 2021, but until then, enjoy the freedom to have fun and explore.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarius starts the year off with Venus in your 12th house of the unconscious, which means this can be a more introverted time for you. Mars, the planet of action, is also in your fourth house of home, which further emphasizes a time of reflection and looking inward. “You may start the year doing more reevaluation of what you want and need in terms of romance and physical connections,” Monahan says. “However, don’t worry, as lusty Mars moves into your fifth house of sex in March. That will amp up the energy in this part of your life.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Mars will move into Taurus on Jan. 6th, making a nice sextile to your Sun. According to Monahan, Sun sextile Mars is a harmonious energy that indicates ease with relationships and physical expression. Venus also moves into your sign from Feb. 25 to March 21, bringing a heightened need to connect in your romance relationships. “Whenever we have Venus transiting our Sun, it is like getting a kiss from the heavens,” she says. “You will be on the receiving end of many invitations for the month. Venus is the planet of pleasure, so take the time to indulge yourself by doing what you love and what makes you happy.” You'll be feeling really confident during this time as well, and that energy will help you attract your share of admirers.

