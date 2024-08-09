These 3 Zodiac Sign Couples Probably Shouldn’t Sleep In The Same Bed

At a certain point in a romantic relationship, couples often wind up sleeping in the same bed regularly — and this can be an intimate and comforting experience. But at a certain point beyond that, they may also find that having to share a mattress, comforter, or general sleeping quarters with another person has its pitfalls, too. While sharing a bed is often viewed as the norm for couples, especially those who cohabitate, there are plenty of couples who prefer to sleep separately. And depending on your zodiac signs, you might find that ditching the co-sleeping habit works better for you, too.

You and a partner’s birthdays can’t fully determine whether or not you’ll be able to functionally share a bed at night, as co-sleeping is something that every couple will deal with differently, and its nuances span far deeper than a sun sign could properly convey. But astrology can point you in the right direction when it comes to making educated guesses about someone’s sleep and lifestyle habits, as well as how flexible they are when it comes to accommodating other people’s habits.

For example, sensible and grounded earth signs generally prioritize a reliable sleep schedule without interruptions, while spontaneity-loving fire signs may be more lackadaisical about their routine around rest. Water signs may want to cuddle and enjoy the comfort of physical touch, while air signs may feel they need space at night to process their thoughts solo.

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Most zodiac pairings can adjust to one another and make sleeping in the same bed work for them if it’s what they both want. But there are a few zodiac sign couples who may find that this is easier said than done.

Aries & Taurus

Aries is a high-energy fire sign ruled by the action planet Mars, but Taurus is a sensual earth sign ruled by the luxurious planet Venus. And when it comes to sleep, let’s just say Aries are from Mars and Tauruses are from Venus. These two can hardly sleep on the same planet let alone in the same bed.

Tauruses value their beauty rest, and comfort is a high priority — so anything that gets in the way of their luxe nighttime routine will present a problem. But impulsive Aries tend to have a lot of excess energy, occasionally making them restless and less likely to prioritize the cozy vibes that a Taurus needs. Because both signs are notoriously stubborn, neither will want to make many concessions for the other person’s desires, which makes sharing a bed a questionable choice for this cosmic couple.

Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius & Capricorn

Sagittarius is a free-spirited fire sign ruled by party-hardy Jupiter, while Capricorn is a hardworking earth sign ruled by the disciplined planet Saturn. These two signs don’t share a lot of common ground to begin with, but when it comes to sleeping in the same bed, they may find that they’re especially incompatible.

Sagittarius people are celebratory by nature. They love to follow their impulses and say yes to last-minute plans, even if that means jetting out of the house during the wee hours of the morning for a party or having some friends over for a spontaneous movie night. Meanwhile, Capricorns like to run a tight ship and prioritize their responsibilities above all else. So while the happy-go-lucky energy of a Sagittarius can bring some excitement to a Capricorn’s steady routine, it could also be pretty disruptive to their sleep schedule — while Capricorn’s grounded and sensible approach could cramp a wild-hearted Sagittarian’s slumber style, too.

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

Virgo & Pisces

Virgo and Pisces are opposites on the zodiac wheel, so while their perspectives and motives are totally different, their dueling energies can sometimes balance each other out in a complementary way. Unfortunately, when co-sleeping, the “opposites attract” trope may not apply.

Virgos are very particular about their habits and care about having a solid bedtime routine, so the whimsical nature of a creative Pisces may not jive with their sleepytime vibes. Pisces love to sleep more than almost any other sign, but they also love staying up late and enjoying the quiet solitude of the night — and when they do get in bed, they usually want plenty of affection and snuggles. But orderly Virgos don’t tend to want quite as much physical touch at bedtime and may find Pisces' dreamy schedule and cuddle cravings difficult to deal with.