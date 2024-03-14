These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Always Tired

Certain zodiac signs pop awake at dawn, cram as many activities as they can into the day, and then they still have enough energy to meet up with friends at night. For the sleepiest zodiac signs, however, the mere thought of being that busy makes their eyelids heavy.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, these tired individuals can often be found lounging at home, flaking out on plans, or falling asleep at their desk. They embody pure exhaustion, and he says it’s all thanks to their ruling planet.

These are the homebody signs who have a deep appreciation for comfort and relaxation, though this personality trait only exacerbates their fatigue. If you put on a movie, they will fall asleep. If you plan a get-together, they will want to leave early. And you can trust that they’re always ready for a nap.

Even when they’re up and moving around, these signs still give off a sleepy quality. They take their time, they move in slow motion, and they often have to stop what they’re doing to refuel with a coffee, and maybe even a quick snooze.

Keep reading below for the top three sleepiest zodiac signs, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

If a Taurus isn’t answering their texts, it’s probably because they’re taking a nap. This earth sign is ruled by Venus, a planet that represents beauty, luxury, and comfort. And according to Wang, it explains why sleeping is one of their favorite hobbies.

“They always prefer to embrace physical comforts, such as enjoying a lazy morning in bed,” he says. They’re the type to wake up late, have a coffee, and go right back to sleep. They also require a nap after running one errand or doing one chore.

In fact, this sign is the poster child for the bed rot craze. Taurus loves to rest, which is why they spend all of their money on blankets, sweatpants, pillows, and robes to ensure they’re always as comfy as possible.

When a Taurus does manage to get up, they often move at a slower, sleepy pace, preferring to take their time instead of rushing around. As Wang says, “It’s as if their energy rhythm is in harmony with the gentle, enduring nature of that celestial ruler, Venus.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Natalia Lebedinskaia/Moment/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by the moon, Cancer constantly observes the world through an emotional lens, says Wang. It means this water sign has big feelings — and even bigger reactions.

When they aren’t tearing up over a touching TikTok, they’re venting to their mom or texting furiously in the group chat. According to Wang, this ongoing emotional engagement can sometimes be draining, and it might explain why Cancers always feel tired.

Because they’re so tuned-in during the day, they often enter into full introvert mode at night in order to refill their battery. A Cancer is 100% the type to go to bed early, all the while making jokes about being in their grandma era. They don’t care if they come off as boring or low-energy, as long as they get to catch a few extra Zzzs.

Some Cancers also go into hibernation, especially if they’ve been experiencing a bout of stress. As Wang says, this sign has a lot of drive, but they’ll always prioritize their emotional wellbeing by getting enough rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Dean Mitchell/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by the outer planet Neptune, Pisces tends to have a faraway, dreamy quality, even when they’ve gotten a full eight hours of sleep. They can be fully invested in a conversation, and still seem as though they’re about to enter REM.

“They have the tendency to drift off into their own little world,” says Wang, especially when it comes to dealing with the ups and downs of life.

As a water sign, Pisces is as sensitive as they come, and it means their energy stores start to plummet the moment they get too stressed. This why they’re a natural homebody, as they love to be in their own little sanctuary where they can rest and relax as much as they want.

According to Wang, Pisces likes to sleep as a form of self-care. When they miss out on their much-needed down-time, they often feel overwhelmed. Few will make it to noon before they start to stretch and yawn and yearn for coffee, and many cancel plans at the last minute in favor of staying home to sleep.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor