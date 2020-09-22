Some zodiac signs will walk into a room and fade into the background, but that's not the case when you're the first child of the zodiac. The ram commands attention wherever they go, and it's easy to see why some zodiac signs are most attracted to Aries. You're fierce, independent, and always up for a good time. You have a bit of a wild side, and your passion and optimism are infectious. You're a natural-born leader, you never back down from a challenge, and you never give up. When it comes to dating, you're the type who loves the chase. But, according to an astrologer, three zodiac signs that find you really attractive. So, you won't have to work too hard to win them over.

"If you want to experience a 'let's give it a go' attitude, then Aries is the sign to hang out with," Philip Young, Ph.D., astrologer and spiritual advisor at AskAstrology, tells Bustle. "Their most attractive traits include self-confidence, assertiveness, and presence. There's no better cologne or perfume than confidence, and Aries has plenty."

Attraction is a funny thing, and there are so many reasons why we're attracted to certain people over others. In terms of astrology, your birth chart can reveal a lot about attraction. For example, your Venus placement and the house it's in can tell you a lot about the kind of people you're attracted to, as well as your love language and attachment style. It can even clue you in to the types of people you attract.

With that said, here are the zodiac signs most attracted to Aries, according to Young.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) No two signs are more passionate than Aries and Scorpio. According to Young, Mars is the traditional co-ruler of both Aries and Scorpio, so they share the same intensity level. Scorpio can intimidate most of the signs, but not the ram. "While Aries doesn't play the long game, like Scorpio, they can be just as intense when the moment calls for it, especially in the bedroom," he says. If Aries can keep things exciting in bed, Scorpio will do their best to lock it down.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius will meet Aries and think, "Yes! I've finally found my partner in crime." While Aries typically does well with all three fire signs, Young says the two most spontaneous and adventurous signs in the zodiac can have a lot of fun exploring the world together. "Fire on fire really heats things up between these two signs," Young says. Sagittarius will also find Aries's independence sexy and refreshing, as they don't like to feel tied down in relationships.