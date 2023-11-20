When you picture a powerful businessperson, what qualities do you imagine they have? Maybe you think of someone with a no-nonsense personality or perhaps you envision someone who knows how to sweet-talk their way into closing a deal.

Believe it or not, though, you don’t need to have the same cutthroat, dog-eat-dog mentality seen in film and TV to have a successful career — especially if you’re one of the three zodiac signs with the best business skills.

According to Doug Zarkin, marketing expert and author of Moving Your Brand Out of the Friend Zone, passion, purpose, and celebrating progress are three of the most crucial traits when it comes to business — following your curiosities, taking actions that may go unrecognized, and being a good listener are all pluses too.

Though these qualities can be adopted by anyone over time, three astrological signs are more likely to be born with the business skills Zarkin mentioned than any other members of the zodiac. So if you’ve always had an innate knack for doing deals and expanding your network, you can thank your birth chart for shaping you into the businessperson you are today — if you’re one of these three placements, that is.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Many business skills can be learned over time, but something that can’t be taught is having a passion for your work. Scorpios have a reputation for being extremely passionate individuals, which can help give them a business advantage. Being passionate isn’t the only quality that scorpions have going for them. According to Zarkin, the key to being a successful businessperson is having the “intellectual courage to ask questions,” and as an inquisitive water sign, Scorpios have an insatiable desire for knowledge that heavily outweighs any feelings of embarrassment, shame, or inadequacy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Capricorns are often considered to be the most hardworking members of the zodiac, so it should come as no surprise to see the earth sign on this list. Ruled by the disciplined planet of Saturn, Caps are born with an innate sense of discipline and determination. According to Zarkin, this sense of drive is a huge plus when it comes to business, and plays a big role in his hiring process, as well. “I want somebody who's going to go about their day with focus and intent,” Zarkin says. “I want someone who is willing to say, ‘Good is good but not great, and let me find a better way.’" That’s some major Capricorn energy right there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the humanitarians of the zodiac, Aquarians are always looking for ways to be helpful and make an impact, regardless of whether or not the work will directly benefit them in the end or if they’ll receive any credit. Per Zarkin, a quality like this is invaluable in business, as it proves that you’re there for the right reasons and not just the clout. “You have to do the right thing when nobody's looking,” he says. That might as well be the Aqua’s motto.

Source:

Doug Zarkin, marketing expert and author of Moving Your Brand Out of the Friend Zone