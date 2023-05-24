Is it just me, or does everyone secretly think they have the best taste in music? We all enjoy our fair share of fan-favorite radio hits, nostalgic throwbacks, and niche underground tracks that only those in the know would recognize, but come on — no one is beating your playlists, especially if you’re one of these three zodiac signs. According to an astrologer, some members of the zodiac are just naturally inclined to have the best taste in music, so if you think you have the top-tier music curation skills of all your friends, you might want to check your birth chart.

TBH, it’s hard to even qualify what it means to have the “best” music taste because music is such a personal, emotional experience for all of us that comparing two genres can be like comparing apples and oranges. Most people would probably argue those who have the best taste in music enjoy a range of sonically versatile artists, and have a knowledge of music history that dates back decades. But according to astrologer Ryan Lu (aka @e.mo.tions on TikTok), these three signs have earned the title of having the best music taste because of the way they experience and interact with music.

Cancer (June 21- July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle We all have that one song that’ll always make us cry no matter what kind of mood we’re in, but nobody truly feels a song like a Cancer does. “This sensitive sign understands what an artist is trying to convey as if they themselves have gone through it,” says Lu. “Cancers are very in touch with their emotions, which makes listening to music an even deeper experience for them.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the adventurer of the zodiac, it’s only fitting that Sagittarians have a playlist that’s just as ambitious as they are. Because they are a fire sign, Sags are more likely to hyper-fixate on a specific artist, album, or song, and “really connect it with themselves on a deeper, larger scale,” per Lu. It’s also possible that the sign’s personal soundtrack contains songs and genres they’ve encountered on their many travels, making their music knowledge much more expansive than others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarians are known as the humanitarians of the zodiac, which makes them very open-minded and “capable of enjoying almost anything,” Lu explains. “From country to pop to rock to alternative, it’d be rare to find an Aquarius who wouldn’t be open to listening to any genre,” claims the astrologer. Sounds like Aquarius is a good person to trust with the AUX because they’ll always pick something that everyone can enjoy.

Source:

Ryan Lu, astrologer and TikTok creator