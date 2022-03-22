When it comes to your social media presence, you might not always consider how you’re showing up on your peripheral accounts. Sure, you’ve got your Instagram aesthetic curated down to the thumbnail; your Twitter humor is consistently on-brand; and your Facebook is as family-friendly as possible for an app your aunt uses to sell essential oils. But it’s easy to forget the social media component that comes with service-based apps like Spotify. (That is, until your friend sees you in their Spotify Friend Activity bar listening to *NSYNC nonstop.) In a lot of ways, these apps can be more revealing than any social media app — whether it’s through the Friends Activity bar, vulnerable playlist names, or finding surprising followers tuning in to such an intimate sphere of one’s online activity. And you might be starting to be more mindful of how you’re showing up on them.

One of your first concerns when reconsidering your music-app presence (besides how to start a private session so you can listen to your guilty pleasures guilt-free) is probably seeing who has liked your Spotify playlists. Just as you’ve probably thrown a supportive like to a playlist that your friend poured their heart and soul into, you probably have some fans of your own. And, while you can easily scroll through your Spotify followers, seeing who has taken the time to listen to and save your playlists in their library isn’t as straightforward.

Maybe you’ve been curious whether your best friend actually listens to the birthday playlist you made them. Or you’re wondering if your crush can see from your zodiac sign playlist just how compatible you are. Whatever your reasoning, here’s everything you need to know about seeing who has liked your Spotify playlists.

How To See Who Has Liked Your Playlists On Spotify

Unfortunately, Spotify doesn’t have a straightforward feature for letting you see who has liked your playlists. However, you can see how many likes each of your playlists have, then do a bit of deductive reasoning to piece together who your musical admirers are.

To see how many likes your Spotify playlist has, all you have to do is head to your Spotify profile on the mobile or desktop version of the app. To do so on mobile, open your library in the bottom right corner of your screen, then click on your profile picture in the top left corner. Click “View profile” from the top of the list, and underneath the short view of your playlists, click “See all” at the bottom. On desktop, click on your name in the top right corner of your screen next to the Friend Activity bar, then click profile. Scroll down to “Public Playlists” and click “See All.”

From here, you’ll see an overview of all of your playlists with the number of followers the playlist has listed under its title. If you want to play detective, you can always take a guess at which people might have liked a certain playlist. (Think: Your road trip playlist was probably liked by your fellow passengers, etc.) Spotify does occasionally include someone’s liked playlists within their list of public playlists. So, head to their public playlists by going to their profile and expanding their playlists, and scan to see if your playlist is listed there. Spotify doesn’t always show all of someone’s liked playlists within their public playlist, so this trick doesn’t always work. But, it’s worth a shot.