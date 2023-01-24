These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Write A Bestselling Novel

Astrology seems to have an answer for everything, from our unique traits to our hidden strengths, including being a wordsmith. While every zodiac sign has the potential to be a great writer, storytelling comes naturally to a select few star babes. Whether they have dreams of being a New York Times-bestselling author or an intrepid journalist, these literary geniuses can piece together perfect prose. Are you one of the zodiac signs who make the best writers? Here’s how to tell.

A few different elements of your birth chart can play a role here. In addition to checking your sun sign, consider your Mercury sign, since that planet rules all forms of communication, including the written word. It’s especially helpful if Mercury is in a sign that it feels extra comfortable in, like Gemini, Virgo, or Aquarius,” says Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer.

Likewise, your third house ruler can indicate a natural gift for writing. This house rules the mind, thought processes, and how you express those ideas. You might have a knack for communication if one of the Mercurial signs, Virgo and Gemini, is in the third house in your chart. “Professional writers usually have a concentration of energy in the third house, and it's even better if Mercury is making a beneficial aspect to the third house,” he says.

Are you a gifted storyteller? Read on to find out which zodiac signs are the best writers.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The zodiac’s chatty superstar has literary skills on another level. Not only is the intellectual air sign ruled by Mercury, but it’s also associated with the third house of written communication. They have a million things on their mind and use the power of writing to conceptualize them, whether it’s through a stream of consciousness in their private journal or broadcasted to the world. “They're quick on their feet when needed, but that doesn't mean they're always well-prepared,” Marquardt says. “That's why writing is where Gemini shines. They have the gift of time to sort out their thoughts and formulate their words in a way that makes the most sense.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos’ attention to detail and unique perspective make them shine in this arena. They dot every “I” and cross every “T.” “They can break down complex topics in ways that anyone can understand,” Marquardt says, which makes them excellent technical writers. This earth sign is extra practical and objective, making them savvy journalists, too. Regardless of what they’re writing, as long as a Virgo has creative control of a project, it’ll come out beautifully.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Creativity comes naturally to Venus-ruled Libra. As an air sign, they gravitate toward the power of the written word. Their ability to relate to others makes them great essayists, screenwriters, and content creators, and they’re especially skilled when it comes to ghostwriting for others. “They can write from someone else's perspective just as easily as they can write their own thoughts,” Marquardt says.

Expert:

Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer