For some people, dealing with conflict means nursing a weeklong stomach ache or suffering through a few sleepless nights. But for others, arguments aren’t anything to be afraid of, even if they get a little tense sometimes. If the latter sounds like you, you may have one of the four zodiac signs that don’t shy away from conflict in your birth chart.
If you’re at odds with your partner, feuding with a family member, or bumping heads with a co-worker, it’s always better to address a situation head-on than to let your frustrations evolve into resentment. That’s why you can always count on these zodiac signs to take the first step to resolve an issue.
That said, these placements also have a reputation for being passionate, fiery, and uninhibited. This means your discussions won’t always be productive at first, but if you give these signs enough time they’ll come around eventually. Hey, at least they got the conversation started.
So the next time you allow the tiniest disagreement to become a full-blown argument, or you refuse to take BS from anyone, you can blame your confrontational personality on your zodiac sign — if you’re one of these four placements, that is.