For some people, dealing with conflict means nursing a weeklong stomach ache or suffering through a few sleepless nights. But for others, arguments aren’t anything to be afraid of, even if they get a little tense sometimes. If the latter sounds like you, you may have one of the four zodiac signs that don’t shy away from conflict in your birth chart.

If you’re at odds with your partner, feuding with a family member, or bumping heads with a co-worker, it’s always better to address a situation head-on than to let your frustrations evolve into resentment. That’s why you can always count on these zodiac signs to take the first step to resolve an issue.

That said, these placements also have a reputation for being passionate, fiery, and uninhibited. This means your discussions won’t always be productive at first, but if you give these signs enough time they’ll come around eventually. Hey, at least they got the conversation started.

So the next time you allow the tiniest disagreement to become a full-blown argument, or you refuse to take BS from anyone, you can blame your confrontational personality on your zodiac sign — if you’re one of these four placements, that is.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a blazing fire sign, Aries are known for going after what they want at full force. This level of motivation often brings out the assertive side in rams, so don’t be surprised when that energy spills over into a dispute. Aries are also very passionate, to the point where it can almost be aggressive, so just be mindful that a feud with the cardinal sign will probably get worse before it gets better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the headstrong bull, Taureans have a stubbornness that prevents them from backing down from an argument — even if they know they’re in the wrong — which means they can rehash the same conversation for hours until the other person finally taps out. Don’t worry, though, because after a few days of arguing, the earth sign’s rational side will eventually come out. You just have to be patient.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s one zodiac placement who’s not afraid to speak their mind, it’s Scorpio. The water sign never misses an opportunity to inflict pain with its stinging tongue, which may explain why scorpions are quick to fight back during a debate. Plus, much like Aries, Scorpios’ passionate personalities also fuel their argumentative side. In short, getting into a fight with the fixed sign is a losing battle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a self-starting cardinal sign, Capricorns have an effortless knack for taking charge. So if they feel like you’re not pulling your weight, either in a work setting or in a relationship, the serious earth sign won’t shy away from telling you how they really feel. They won’t be mean about it, but they will be very blunt, which is almost worse.