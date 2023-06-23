Everyone has a different opinion when it comes to tattoos. For some, tattoos are a big no. Others may like to admire ink on other people but don’t want tattoos of their own. And then there are the folks who absolutely love tats and are regularly booking appointments for more.

When it comes to astrology, the zodiac signs most likely to get tattoos are all over the map. Water signs, fire signs, and earth signs all top the list, but for different reasons. Some are drawn to that rush of excitement that comes from tumbling into a tattoo parlor at 1 a.m. for an impulsive new piece of body art. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, it’s the fire signs who are most likely to fall under this category. They do it for the thrill and the story, and they have lots of fun artwork to show for it.

Meanwhile, water and earth signs are more drawn to tattoos for the beauty and artistry of perfectly-placed ink. They love the way tats add to their overall aesthetic, and they spend a lot of time planning cohesive designs — even though it can take several months before they make it to the parlor. Here, astrologers reveal the five zodiac signs most likely to get tattoos.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, the planet of action, Aries is known for their never-ending energy, says astrologer Hannah Kadletz. And it’s this energy that carries them into tattoo parlors without any forethought or planning. They’re the type to get a random tattoo while out with friends just because it sounds fun.

Aries is also totally down to choose their art right then and there — and won’t even worry about whether they’ll like the design in the future. If they end up with a tat that isn’t quite perfect, they embrace it and move on to the next one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and art, Taurus gravitates towards anything and everything that looks good, and that includes beautiful tattoos, says Kadletz. They love the aesthetic of a perfectly-curated sleeve, and they’re always scrolling Pinterest for more inspo.

That said, this fixed earth sign — represented by the bull — is slow and steady when it comes to actually booking a tattoo appointment. “Taurus’ are going to be very methodical with their tattoo approach,” notes Kadletz. They take forever to choose a design, the ideal placement, and the perfect artist — but in the end, they always go through with it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer loves to get tattooed as a way to express themselves and their love for others. “This sign would plan out a special tattoo of somebody’s face or name and then eventually go through with it,” says Garbis. “They would talk about it a lot, too, and then finally go get it from a family friend.”

Cancer is very in-tune with their emotions, says Kadletz, and as a result, they can be extra sentimental. As a water sign ruled by the moon, they like artwork that they feel deeply connected to, so they turn their body into a shrine that represents all the people and places that hold meaning in their lives. Think family members’ names, a partner’s initials, or a portrait of their dog.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Once a Leo gets their first tattoo, it’s only a matter of time before they have their whole arm, leg, or back done, says Garbis. “They’ll put a lot of thought into it and work with one artist to get it done over the course of several months,” she tells Bustle. “It would be something that they’d want to show off and buy special clothes to accessorize with.”

As a fire sign, Leo is also down to get little tattoos on a whim. While they love beautiful artwork that’s planned, they’d also let a friend do a scrappy stick-and-poke tattoo during a party — if only for the attention.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

According to Kadletz, Scorpios are brimming with emotional strength and resilience, and they tend to go through a lot of different phases in life. “For this fixed water sign, tattoos are a way to permanently symbolize each phase, especially the ones they feel deeply connected to,” she says. A Scorpio likes to get tattoos to mark major birthdays, breakups, big moves, or something they truly love, like a favorite book quote.

While they might randomly pop into a shop, they tend to plan out the process so that it feels like a whole experience. Scorpios are drawn to the sacredness of tattooing, Kadletz says, which is why they book appointments with people they admire. They feel like tattoos carry the energy of the artist, so they want to make sure it feels just right.

