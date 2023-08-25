Be Careful, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Break Your Heart

Well, it happened again: That person your friends warned you about broke your heart. Your go-to sad girl Spotify playlist has been on repeat for days, you’re refusing to leave your bed, and you can’t tell whether the lump in your throat is a sign of anger, sadness, disgust, or all of the above. It happens to the best of us, but there might be a way to put an end to the unexpected breakups for good. Yup, you don’t have to swear off dating just yet, because if you’ve been exclusively seeing these zodiac signs, you might have a track record of dating heartbreakers.
We’ve all been with a few heartbreakers in our day (and maybe even broken a few hearts ourselves), but no one is more reckless in love than these three zodiac signs. Each sign has its reasons for why they act the way they do — for one placement, it’s all about meeting expectations, while the other signs may end a fling out of emotion or boredom. Of course, you shouldn’t actually stop yourself from pursuing someone solely based on their zodiac sign, but if you’re noticing a pattern, it may be worth keeping an eye on.