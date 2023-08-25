Be Careful, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Break Your Heart

Well, it happened again: That person your friends warned you about broke your heart. Your go-to sad girl Spotify playlist has been on repeat for days, you’re refusing to leave your bed, and you can’t tell whether the lump in your throat is a sign of anger, sadness, disgust, or all of the above. It happens to the best of us, but there might be a way to put an end to the unexpected breakups for good. Yup, you don’t have to swear off dating just yet, because if you’ve been exclusively seeing these zodiac signs, you might have a track record of dating heartbreakers.

We’ve all been with a few heartbreakers in our day (and maybe even broken a few hearts ourselves), but no one is more reckless in love than these three zodiac signs. Each sign has its reasons for why they act the way they do — for one placement, it’s all about meeting expectations, while the other signs may end a fling out of emotion or boredom. Of course, you shouldn’t actually stop yourself from pursuing someone solely based on their zodiac sign, but if you’re noticing a pattern, it may be worth keeping an eye on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Guarded and mysterious sign Scorpios have a hard time letting people in, so it’s possible you might find yourself falling harder for the water sign than they’re falling for you. They’re also extremely emotional, and if they feel as though they’ve been wronged by you, they’ll drop you in a heartbeat. But don’t let that deter you from getting involved with a Scorpio, because when the connection is right, they’re guaranteed to be a loyal partner til the end. As long as you don’t break their trust, that is.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If there’s one thing to know about Leos, it’s that they’re always looking for the next best thing. From trends to flings, the fire sign moves on fast, and they don’t mind breaking a few hearts in the process. Leos also love receiving attention from others, so it’s possible that once the initial excitement of the situationship wears off, they’ll want someone new to sweep them off their feet all over again.