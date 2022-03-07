The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Ignore The Red Flags In A Relationship

Let’s say you have a friend who always dates all the wrong types of people — they’ll get into relationships with people who have a history of cheating, are super flakey, or say rude and offensive things and brush it off as jokes. While you and your other friends can see the obvious red flags, your one friend just can’t. If you wonder why some people seemingly disregard all the signs, chances are, the explanation is in their birth chart. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs who are most likely to ignore red flags in a relationship.

“Some sun signs are naturally more suspicious than others, which goes along with how honest they themselves are,” Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, tells Bustle. “At the same time, the more open and honest signs — those who leave the bathroom door open when they’re using it or who save their passwords on their desktop in a folder named ‘passwords’ — don’t expect anyone to cheat or lie, because cheating or lying isn’t ever on their radar.”

Because of this, a forthright zodiac sign like Sagittarius is most likely to ignore the warning signs in a relationship. If they can be upfront with their intentions, they expect the same in return. But the zodiac’s archer isn’t the only sign who does this. In fact, Honigman says there are two other signs who just can’t seem to see the signs that someone isn’t good for them.

Keep reading to find out the three zodiac signs most likely to ignore relationship red flags, according to Honigman.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) When it comes to love, Taurus zodiac signs value stability above everything else. Once they’re in a relationship, Honigman says they’ll do everything they can to keep the status quo. Taurus are earth signs, so they are realistic. Many times they’ll recognize red flag behavior, however, Taurus is patient and will wait it out until things get better. It’s just their fixed, stubborn nature. “If you’ve mistreated them, they will be willing to forgive as long as their everyday life remains uninterrupted,” Honigman says.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21-July 22) Cancer zodiac signs are sweet, sensitive, and super romantic. According to Honigman, a lot of early warning signs can appear romantic to them. “Love bombing, for example, feels quite natural to them,” she says. They love giving and receiving affection, and won’t think anything of it if someone’s going all-out early on. In fact, they may view them as the partner they’ve been waiting for all this time. Crabs are also known for being the nurturers of the zodiac, so they’ll see red flags as “relationship foibles,” Honigman says, and do whatever they can to “save” their partner.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Sagittarius zodiac signs, the fun-loving, fiery archers of the zodiac, are also likely to ignore relationship red flags. According to Honigman, Sagittarius is one of the most truthful in the zodiac. When they communicate, they’re direct and to the point. “Since they’re such honest communicators, they’ll get ... confused if you are dishonest,” she says. “They’ll ignore the red flags and believe your every word until you’ve gone too far.”

Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer