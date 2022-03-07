Astrology
The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Ignore The Red Flags In A Relationship
An astrologer reveals who’s falling for all the wrong people.
Let’s say you have a friend who always dates all the wrong types of people — they’ll get into relationships with people who have a history of cheating, are super flakey, or say rude and offensive things and brush it off as jokes. While you and your other friends can see the obvious red flags, your one friend just can’t. If you wonder why some people seemingly disregard all the signs, chances are, the explanation is in their birth chart. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs who are most likely to ignore red flags in a relationship.
“Some sun signs are naturally more suspicious than others, which goes along with how honest they themselves are,” Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer, tells Bustle. “At the same time, the more open and honest signs — those who leave the bathroom door open when they’re using it or who save their passwords on their desktop in a folder named ‘passwords’ — don’t expect anyone to cheat or lie, because cheating or lying isn’t ever on their radar.”
Because of this, a forthright zodiac sign like Sagittarius is most likely to ignore the warning signs in a relationship. If they can be upfront with their intentions, they expect the same in return. But the zodiac’s archer isn’t the only sign who does this. In fact, Honigman says there are two other signs who just can’t seem to see the signs that someone isn’t good for them.
Keep reading to find out the three zodiac signs most likely to ignore relationship red flags, according to Honigman.
Source
Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and astrologer