The 5 Most Guarded Zodiac Signs, According to An Astrologer

Some people are just really hard to get to know. It’s not that they aren’t friendly — if you talk to them, they’re responsive and nice. You may even get along with them really well. However, you can’t help but feel like you don’t actually know them. Although everyone has their reasons for not opening up to others, a person’s zodiac sign can reveal if playing things close to the chest is just part of their personality. The most guarded zodiac signs may take a minute to warm up to someone new, but are keen friends once you earn their trust.

In astrology, some zodiac signs find it much easier to open up to others, like fire signs. According to Stina Garbis, a professional astrologer and psychic, fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) tend to be the least guarded out of everyone. “You can find your way in to a fire sign’s good graces pretty easily because they’re more focused on being liked than being used,” she says.

In addition to fire signs, air signs Gemini and Libra are also fairly unguarded. Mercury-ruled Gemini loves to talk and meet new people, and Libra is very kind-hearted by nature and likes seeing the good in people. They’re ruled by the scales, so they “tend to see people's assets and good sides before doubting them and since Libras are so awesome, they would never guess that you had something against them,” Garbis says.

There are other zodiac signs, however, that don’t want to open up as easily. Read on to learn about the five most guarded zodiac signs.

Cancer Zodiac Signs(June 21-July 22) It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Cancer is one of the most guarded signs in the zodiac. “Cancer the crab has a hard exterior and a soft interior, and normally trust those who are the closest to them,” Garbis says. “Naturally, Cancers may not trust you in the beginning, and people may find it hard to get into their inner circle.” If you want to get Cancer to open up to you, it’s important to open up to them and show your vulnerable side. Cancers love nurturing people, so if you ask for a favor, they may not see you as a potential threat. Garbis also suggests showing gratitude through gifts like plants, or something else they can take care of and that would look nice in their home.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Earth sign Virgo is the zodiac’s ultimate perfectionist. Because of that, they may live by the mantra “If you want something done right, you might as well do it yourself,” especially in work situations. “When dealing with Virgos, you need to prove your worth by helping them do something or by asking for their advice and then taking it,” Garbis says. Virgos love to help, but they also love being right. If you’re grateful for the advice they gave and it actually helped you in some way, Virgo will really appreciate that and will find themselves being less guarded around you.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Scorpio may be the most guarded of them all. Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, which ha a dark and intense energy. Because of this, Scorpio tends to believe that someone new has ulterior motives, especially if they’re being nice “just because.” Scorpios tend to have darker thoughts, so they may believe that others think the same. “In order to appeal to Scorpio's loyal nature, you need to prove your loyalty to them first,” Garbis says. “Listening to them and allowing them to open up to you perhaps a way to do this could be to confide in them a secret.”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Like Virgo, Capricorns have a hard time turning to others for help. Capricorns are very hard-working and ambitious, and would rather get things done themselves. Interestingly enough, they don’t mind help from others — they just don’t trust that others will actually be helpful. In order to get a Capricorn to let their guard down, show them that you can be important to their life in some way. Maybe you give them emotional comfort, or you’re someone they can rely on. “You almost need to show Capricorn your résumé to prove yourself,” Garbis says. “You may have to brag a little bit and reveal some of the good things that you have done for others in the past. That will make them think, “Wow, if they were able to help XYZ, then maybe they can help me too”.