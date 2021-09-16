The 4 Most Genuine Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Astrology has a way of holding a magnifying glass up to our attributes, unique style, and motives. By learning what each planet symbolizes in your birth chart and how cosmic events like Mercury retrograde affect your zodiac sign, you can better understand yourself and ultimately express yourself in the most genuine way. Generally speaking, a person’s true colors tend to show up when life throws a curveball, but for the most genuine zodiac signs, authenticity is their default setting.

In astrology, house placements reveal a lot about a person’s genuineness, but they can only be calculated using an online tool if the birthday, birthplace, and exact birth time is known. For example, your first house, aka your ascendant, represents the area of self and manifests in how we assert ourselves. If you have a self-assured sign (hi, fire signs) or a sign who values uniqueness (looking at you, Aquarius) stationed in this house, it’s likely others can depend on you to be genuinely yourself.

Don’t know your exact birth time? No worries. Looking at your moon sign — which is possible to determine without a birth time — is also a good indication. Here’s why: Your moon sign represents your private self. If staying true to oneself is important to the sign stationed in your moon sign like Aries and Capricorn, it’s safe to say you’re the sincerest of the bunch.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the most genuine zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re ambitious and overzealous at times, Aries, and you love to go after what you want while staying true to yourself. “Aries is the zodiac sign ruled by Mars, which is the planet of motivation, drive, sex, anger, and war,” Astrodim, TikTok-famous astrologer and host of the My Bed and Astrology Podcast, tells Bustle. “These fire signs allow their passions to lead them, so if they feel the inclination to do something, it will be done.” Your genuineness is also heavily credited to your first house ruler, aka the house of self, which symbolizes your core identity, and is understood as your ascendant placement, meaning you value authenticity.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21-July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re as genuine as they come, Cancer, and that’s because you’re ruled by the fourth house of origins, so you value your roots. You’re also ruled by the moon, which governs our innermost selves — and because you spend a lot of time on self-improvement, you see the value in being authentic and proudly embrace your sincere personality, quirks and all. “It’s important for Cancer zodiac signs to express their feelings, whether it’s with trusted people or by themselves,” says Astrodim. “Due to Cancer's emotive nature, they can’t help but be genuine about their feelings!”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cap, you’re upfront and honest about your intentions. You hold traditions close to your heart, which makes you equal parts sentimental and genuine. Others can rely on you to be frank and speak the truth at all times, even when it’s uncomfortable. Because you’re ruled by disciplined Saturn, you’re known to lead with a sense of purpose and responsibility. “Capricorns want to see the people they care about morph into the best version of themselves,” says Astrodim. “Unbeknownst to most, the sea goat is a deeply emotional sign. Once they feel comfortable enough with others, they will be true and genuine with their emotions, but it just takes time.”