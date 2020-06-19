This weekend is serving up a whole bunch of new beginnings. It's the first day of summer, the first day of Cancer season, the first weekend of Mercury retrograde, and the start of a brand new lunar cycle via the June 2020 new moon. Whew! But this weekend's new moon, which will align with the sun in the emotional sign of Cancer, is also a solar eclipse — which means that it's going to feel a lot more intense than your average luminary. However, the few zodiac signs least affected by the June 2020 new moon eclipse are being spared from having to bear the brunt of the cosmic drama — and if you're one of them, then it's likely you'll integrate this new moon's cosmic changes with a little more ease than most.

Eclipses tend to speed up fate and bring about rapid changes in our lives. We're seeing this intensity on a large scale right now, as the civil uprisings against systemic racism are bringing about real-time changes in society. But this weekend's eclipse in the sensitive sign of Cancer will induce change on a much more personal level, hitting close to our hearts and shaking our foundations.

However, change is necessary and it's good — and for some zodiac signs, that's going to be apparent immediately. So while the sunshiney June weather and summer weekend vibes might make you feel like you should go out and be social, listen to your heart. Sunday's eclipse is all about being nurturing and gentle on yourself, so prioritize self-care this weekend and take some time out for personal reflection instead.

Read on to find out if you're one of the lucky three zodiac signs the June 2020 new moon eclipse will affect least.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Eclipses aren't known for their tact. These luminaries can be harsh in the way they bring about intense changes in a short amount of time — but thankfully, this weekend's new moon is going to be pretty gentle on you, Leo. While you're likely to feel more withdrawn and introspective than usual, your solitude will offer you beautiful opportunity to get in touch with your spiritual side. Try to put your worries about work or social obligations aside and let this eclipse energy move your subconscious in exactly the way it's meant to.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're not typically the type who is resistant to change, are you Sag? So long as you embrace your always-flexible mutable sign energy, you'll probably find that this weekend's new moon provides you with a helpful boost of energy. You're learning how to set boundaries for yourself while also being vulnerable and intimate with others. Striking that balance can be difficult, and this eclipse isn't without its personal challenges — but it's likely that the glimmers of hope these new moon lessons will bring are going to outweigh the growing pains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

All this weekend's new moon is going to require of you, Aquarius, is that you slow yourself down and prioritize time for self-care and wellness. You're a naturally open-minded and community-oriented sign, and it can be hard to allow yourself to take a break when there are so many pressing issues at hand. However, if you don't give yourself time to recharge, you'll inevitably burn out — and that won't help anyone's cause. Expect to receive some cosmic insights this weekend on how you can nurture yourself more effectively. Treating yourself with kindness and sensitivity is a must, and you're learning how to do an even better job of that every day.