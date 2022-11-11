4 Zodiac Signs Who Love To Manifest Their Dreams

No matter where you’re at in your manifestation practice, if you follow the law of attraction, you have the power to design your dream life. Whether it’s luring in your crush or landing your ideal job, some people have a natural gift of making things happen for themselves. That’s the case for the zodiac signs who love to manifest their dreams — and they know that the secret to manifesting is diligent work, passion, and holding the unwavering belief that they deserve to live out their ultimate fantasies.

There are different elements of your birth chart that point to being a master manifester. For one, your sun sign’s ruling planet, which dictates the general vibe of your zodiac sign, can be an indication of your manifesting abilities. If your planetary ruler is a benefic planet (which just means auspicious in astrology-speak), like Jupiter and Venus, you might have the upper hand when it comes to attracting your goals. These planets represent abundance and creativity, respectively — values that hold significance in the world of manifesting.

Your ruling house, which discerns your zodiac sign’s core values, is also a great point. For instance, if your zodiac sign is ruled by the ninth house of spirituality and expansion (aka Sagittarius), you can attest to how being connected to the metaphysical realm can cause you to be obsessed with manifesting. Astrologer Tamerri Ater suggests also looking at the ruler of your second house. “The second house in modern astrology is connected to Venus, the material plane, money, and what we value,” Ater tells Bustle.

Do you gush over the latest manifestation techniques? If so, you probably relate to being one of the zodiac signs who love to manifest their dreams. Keep reading to find out if you make the list.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Even if there are tough obstacles, there’s virtually nothing standing in the way of Aries getting what they want. Supercharged by Mars, the planet ruling passion and action, the ram understands that it’s not enough to just speak your manifestations out loud — they’re also pros at putting in the work to bring their dreams to life. “Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, giving them a natural inclination to go head first after what they want,” explains Ater. “Aries has both the confidence and bravery to manifest their dreams.”

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You won’t find Taurus romanticizing the idea of their dream life. The practical earth sign knows that in order to reap rewards, you need to plant the seeds. And the feisty bull has no reservations about putting their money where their manifesting mouth is and investing in themselves no matter the cost. “Taurus is a fixed earth sign connected to the second house of money and material items in modern astrology, so manifesting is absolutely essential to both their comfort and level of happiness,” explains Ater. “The bull is relentless when it comes to getting what they want. Their fixed nature gives them an immense amount of willpower.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius naturally coasts through life with luck on their side, and those high hopes keep the flame burning when it comes to embodying their dreams and goals. The calculated fire sign has both the grit and optimism to execute the perfect plan to achieve whatever is calling their heart. “Sagittarius is ruled by the lucky planet Jupiter, giving them an innate sense of faith to make their dreams come true, sometimes to a fault,” explains Ater. “Many born under the sign of Sagittarius dream big and their fiery nature gives them the inspiration to go after their dreams.”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sure, Capricorns are as ambitious as they are skeptical about any get-rich-quick scheme. But it’s their expression of duality between hard work and passion that ranks them on this list. They can set their qualms about supernatural practices aside if it means cultivating the life they want to live. “Capricorn is known for being the career and status-driven sign of the zodiac, mainly because of its connection to the tenth house in modern astrology,” says Ater. “Capricorns have lofty goals and their ruler Saturn gives them endurance and longevity to consistently work towards their dreams.”

Source:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer