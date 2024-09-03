These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Fall Ever

The autumn equinox hits on Sept. 22 this year, and this astronomical event marks the first day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. For all the Gilmore Girls and Halloween-loving star babes out there: Congratulations on making it through yet another summer! The astrology of fall 2024 has some majorly impactful moments in store — including a powerful lunar eclipse, a hard-hitting Mars retrograde, and yet another pesky backspin for Mercury. But for a few lucky zodiac signs, the intensity will be outweighed by an abundance of especially auspicious moments, too.

When it comes to the astrology of luck and fortune, two planets are celebrated for their positive and beneficial influence on things, and these are traditionally dubbed the “benefic planets” of the zodiac. The “greater benefic” is the prosperous planet Jupiter, fittingly named after the Roman King of Gods. As the cosmic ruler of good fortune, auspiciousness, growth, and optimism, the origin of its name comes as no surprise! Jupiter can tell you a lot about where someone’s luck is flowing astrologically, as its presence brings abundant blessings and golden opportunities. If Jupiter is hitting your chart significantly, expect some lucky breaks coming your way and be prepared to take advantage of them.

Jupiter may cosmically govern good luck, but the “lesser benefic” still has the power to bring some big magic to your life. The charmed planet Venus is Jupiter’s benefic counterpart. It’s named after the Roman goddess of love, so Venus is often associated with relationships and romance matters. However, this planet rules over all things of value, including luxury, pleasure, and even money. Venus’ sweet and harmony-loving cosmic presence can boost people’s manifestation powers and help you attract more luck into your life, and that’s thanks to its irresistibly seductive and enchanting qualities.

Everyone can look forward to a new season of change, growth, and plenty of new opportunities — but these three zodiac signs are about to have the luckiest fall of all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Abundant planet Jupiter has been gracing your sign with its Midas touch since May 25, kicking off a year of good luck and opportunity for Geminis everywhere. With this auspicious planet on your side, it’s no surprise that the good vibes will continue throughout the autumn. As you approach the middle of October, look forward to a slew of blessings, new ideas, good news, and a refreshed sense of inspiration — as both Mercury and the sun will form a lucky trine aspect to Jupiter in your sign on Oct. 8 and 13, respectively.

The last month of autumn brings some fortunate alignments to your chart, too, as sweet Venus starts lighting up your lucky and adventurous ninth house on Dec. 7. On the very same day, the sun will sit across from abundant Jupiter in your sign, boosting your confidence. Things get even more magical during the final days of fall, as luxe Venus blows a magical kiss to Jupiter in your sign on Dec. 19, putting a luscious cherry on top of a blessed season.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’re riding a golden streak all year long thanks to abundant planet Jupiter being in your lucky ninth house since May 25 — and thankfully, the good vibes continue through fall. The optimistic sun is shining in your sign for a month starting on the date of the autumn equinox, heating up your sense of vitality and bringing you loads of confidence through the Libra season. While an intense eclipse will rock your world on Oct. 2, you’ll find the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow toward the middle of October, when both the sun and Mercury in your sign will auspiciously aspect Jupiter, raining blessings down over everything around you.

The final days of fall have some peak magic in store, too — as the two benefic planets, Venus and Jupiter, will form a lucky trine aspect to one another in two of the most thrilling parts of your chart on Dec. 19. With Venus in your passion sector blowing a kiss to Jupiter in your adventure zone, now’s a time to take a leap of faith and trust that you’ll land on your feet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius will have a lucky fall 2024.

Abundant planet Jupiter is your cosmic ruler and is spending the rest of the year in an especially significant part of your chart. But sweet Venus is bringing some good fortune your way this season too, as this enchanting planet enters your sign on Oct. 17, right alongside a powerful full moon in your lucky ninth house of adventure. This whole week is an auspicious time to manifest, take a major leap of faith, and trust your destiny. Right now the universe has your back!

November kicks off with Venus in your sign sitting across from Jupiter, bringing an abundance of love and luck to your relationships especially. A few weeks later, the sun enters your sign, so it’s time to start celebrating Sagittarius season! Another major highlight hits on Dec. 7, when the sun in your sign blows a kiss to prosperous Jupiter from directly across the zodiac, boosting your confidence and making it easy to manifest some birthday season magic.