Summer officially arrived alongside the solstice on June 20, and this seasonal shift brought about extended hours of sunshine and lusciously abundant energy that all zodiac signs can take advantage of. Summer is generally a happy and optimistic time of year, but a few lucky zodiac signs have an especially auspicious season to look forward to.

If you want to examine the astrology of good luck and fortune, look no further than the two “benefic planets” of the zodiac — the greater of which is jovial planet Jupiter. This mighty celestial body is the cosmic governor of luck, abundance, and optimism, so its placement in someone’s chart tells you where prosperity flows in their life. Jupiter has a cosmic Midas touch, so things tend to go more favorably when this planet is around. If you have Jupiter on your side, you’re more likely to land on your feet when you take a leap of faith.

While Jupiter is the planet of luck, there’s another benefic celestial body that has the power to sprinkle some good vibes over your life, and that’s the lovely planet Venus. Venus is often associated with romance and relationships, but also rules over matters of fortune, luxury, and value. It brings a sense of sweetness and harmony wherever it travels in your chart, and thanks to its seductive allure, this enchanting planet can make it easier to attract all sorts of abundant blessings into your life.

Everyone has some astrologically auspicious moments to look forward to during the coming season, but for a few fortunate zodiac signs, good luck will be flowing to them all summer long.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Prosperous planet Jupiter just began its year-long stint in your sign in May, so this summer is set to be one the luckiest you’ve had in a long time. It’s the perfect time to take a leap of faith and trust that things will work out in your favor. Jupiter’s optimistic and abundant energy is on your side, so you may find that opportunities are easier to come by and you’re especially blessed with a mystical feeling of synchronicity. “Jump and the net will appear” should be your summer mantra.

One of the sweetest and most fortunate moments of your year comes during the last week of summer, when Jupiter in your sign forms a lucky trine aspect to joyful Venus on September 14. With the two benefic planets coming together in such powerful parts of your chart, you’ll feel a thrilling sense of serendipity and interconnectedness, like anything is possible.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The rumors are true: Mercury retrograde will be hitting your sign this summer. But even Mercury’s mixed signals and slow-downs can’t put a damper on the good vibes that’ll be flowing your way. To start, prosperous planet Jupiter will spend the entirety of the summer in your eleventh house of hopes and wishes — which is part of the chart that’s naturally associated with good luck. Additionally, sweet Venus will be in your sign from July 11 through August 4, giving you a glow-up and making it easy to attract the things you want.

On July 19, while Venus is in your sign, it will form a lucky trine aspect with the North Node of Destiny, bringing exciting adventures and flowing connections. Expect a sweet sense of synchronicity, like things are clicking into place. Two days later, Venus will positively connect with abundant Jupiter, infusing loads of optimism and good vibes into your visions for the future. The sun in your sign repeats this harmonious aspect to Jupiter on August 7, so look forward to a lot of right-place-right-time moments.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Lucky Jupiter is spending the summer in your ninth house of adventure, exploration, and destiny, so this is the perfect time to take a leap of faith and maximize all the strokes of serendipity sparkling in your direction. With all this astrological auspiciousness on your side, this summer is a time to think optimistically, expand your horizons, and trust that taking risks will pay off. One of the sweetest moments of summer comes on September 14, when Jupiter vibes out with your cosmic ruler Venus in a lucky trine aspect. With the two benefic planets coming together in such exciting parts of your chart, you’ll feel a thrilling sense of magic and interconnectedness.

Speaking of Venus, it’s always nice to have your ruling planet come home to your sign, and that’s exactly what’ll be happening throughout the last month of summer. Romantic Venus enters your sign on August 29, infusing your aura with an irresistible allure and making it easy to manifest whatever your heart desires.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.