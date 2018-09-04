4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Rush To The Altar

Falling in love is a beautiful thing. But getting married too quickly can be a major mistake — even if it seems like a sure thing to you and your partner. But, for some personalities, tying the knot early on feels like the natural course. If that confuses you, or if you're trying to get insight into your own relationship, then you should try looking to the stars to figure out why people rush into marriage.

It seems to be the summer of celebrity engagements. So rushing to the altar is becoming part of the public consciousness. And while millennial marriage trends include couples wedding later in life, and alternatives to marriage becoming more popular, there are still people out there who are ready to go all-in.

Personality indicators like impulsivity, risk-taking, hopeless romanticism, and a love of being paired-up can make certain people more inclined to pop the question, or say yes, earlier than others would even think of it. And whether or not the relationship lasts, there is definitely a differing quality to relationships that start on the fast-track.

Some marriages that start on a whim may last, some may crumble, and some may not make it down the aisle in the first place. But the personality traits that lead to these marriages can be really interesting to observe.

Here are the four zodiac signs most likely to rush to the altar, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Sometimes, rushing to the altar is about impulsivity — nothing more, nothing less. For Aries, if they end up falling into a quick marriage, it is likely because of this aspect of their character. "Impulsive by nature, Aries is an excitable sign, who rushes into things — even love," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "The ram would be the sign mostly to tie the knot on a moments notice, as they live whole heartedly in the present." And if they can continue to live in the present with their partner, things might actually last.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Being partnered up comes naturally for the Gemini. So, of course, they're often ready to run down the aisle with someone if it means a lifetime of love and commitment. "Gemini is the only sign in the zodiac, to reside in the stars with a constant partner — their twin," Stardust explains. "This makes Gemini the most relationship-oriented sign. Whether it works out or not, is inconsequential, Geminis love to partner and spend time with their twin, living only in the moment, not thinking about the future. This causes them to make fast decisions around partnerships — even impulsively rushing to the altar." Their dedication to the moment, and to partnership, might make marriage seem like an obvious idea.

3 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Getting married to someone is a risk regardless. Getting married in the height of passion only raises those stakes, and Sagittarius tends to be all in. "A gambler by nature, Sagittarius hedges bets in all areas in life — why would matters of the heart be any different?" Stardust says. "The friendly archer uses its fiery energy to rush into love, placing the biggest bet of all — the game and chance of love!" And if things turn out well, then they'll feel especially rewarded.